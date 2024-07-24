The Sims 4 Has Big Anniversary And Update

The Sims 4 has been getting a lot of attention lately as it receives many more DLC and has also passed its tenth anniversary of the release of the Creaft a Sim tool as well, according to GameRant. The game has really went through a lot and changed since 2014. The newest update which has been released for free has given all players a little of something they could use in their every day gameplay and help improve game overall.

Some of the new features include Romanic Boundaries, a hide relationships option, eyelash category and an option to stream music safely. Updated features are noted as neatural relationship titles, relationship category in Sim interation menus and two new neighborhood stories. The last part of the update also introduced a few other items such as curved pools, new hair and nail styles. The developers also were able to fix tons of bugs that was found within the base game and packs that were released for the community. This recent update leaves everyone excited to celebrate ten years of The Sims 4 bringing past, present and future players to the game!

Below are the recent patch notes for the Sims 4 newest update, with even more indepth notes below that according to IGN.

(New Feature) Romantic Boundaries

(New Feature) Hide Relationships option

(Updated Feature) Neutral relationship titles

(New Feature) Eyelash category in CAS

New hairstyles and nail styles

Curved pools

(Updated Feature) Relationship category in Sim interaction menu

(New Feature) Safe for Streaming music option

(Updated Feature) Two new Neighborhood Stories

Tons of bug fixes for the base game and packs

Below are more detailed notes.

Hide Relationship option in the Relationship Panel.

option in the Relationship Panel. Language for Sims’ relationships changed to neutral options across the board. These relationship titles can be found in the Household Relationship Panel in CAS. Husband/Wife is now Spouse Fiance/Fiancee is now Engaged Boyfriend/Girlfriend is now Partner

can be found in the Household Relationship Panel in CAS. Partner status can now be set in CAS.

Eyelashes have their own category in the makeup section. They’re also compatible with other accessories. The base game has two styles of lashes.

“Apply to All Outfits” button added (thank goodness) as a button on top left side of the CAS customization menu. The post notes that this does not remove outfit pieces, but can replace pieces.

Select hairstyles have been updated (unspecified number, but two shown in the post)

The Dark and Lovely Hairstyle Partnership adds two color varients of the new loc braids.

More nail styles and color palettes added to the base game, including French Tips and Coffin Nails.

Relationship interactions in the Sims Interaction menu are now in their own section.

are now in their own section. There’s an added music option for “Safe for Streaming.”

Two new neighborhood stories were added. “Friendship Changes” and “Romance Changes” are now available.

were added. “Friendship Changes” and “Romance Changes” are now available. The conversation panel shown at the top of the screen got a visual update. Click a Sims’ portrait in the conversation panel to see your Sims’ Sentiments about others, moods, and relationship levels.

The Sims 4 is avaliable on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.