The Sims 4 Gets Brand New Pack Leak, Adding Dating Apps?

The Sims 4 is known for having many different DLC and packs releasing every few months, but something that has been happening a lot more and more lately is these packs getting leaked online. One that this happened to was the most anticipated horse pack, which released last year. With many other also having leaks happening online, yet another one can be stacked to that list.

On social media yesterday, a new Sims expansion pack was leaked, one that seems to be spicing up the romance once again within the game. There have been many packs that come with items that are meant to allow players to expand on their romantic story telling, but it has never seemed to be enough for the community as they are always adding more and more romance mods. However, this leak seems to be just what players have been looking for.

The leaked LoveStruck expansion pack is supposed to bring even more romance to the game, including new items to customize our sims, a dating app called Cupid’s Corner, as well as new ways to have your sims interact with one another. This includes “having hotter dates,” “having a night out,” and even have a carer in “loving love.” It is truly exciting to see what all this pack will bring once it is announced by the developers.

Of course, all leaks should be taken with a grain of salt, but with how many times this has happened and been right, it most likely is.