The Sims 4 Roadmap Shows A Lot More Romance Coming To The Game

The season of love seems to be in the air, especially since it is the name of the next additions coming to The Sims 4. Today the company finally announced their roadmap for the next few months, and it promises so many new things for the game, including two new DLC kits that will have players getting in the mood for some new romance stories.

The video for the roadmap can be seen on the official Sims website, where upcoming updates can be seen from for the game.

For the next two free updates for The Sims 4, players will be getting into some new summer things as new swimsuits and also color choices for existing summer clothing is getting updated according to PCGamer. Next, players will be getting two different kits and each one comes with a different clue, the first one being: “The meeting: a little nectar led to a provocative plunge…” then the next clue being: “Fountain of desire: made waves but we WooHoo’d anyway.”

The last one gives a bit more insight as many Simmers already know what the term “WooHoo” stands for, which is for romantic intent sims to be able to have intimacy from their partner. We can only think that this clue points to a new romantic kit coming to the game.

The only free content that is avaliable for players as of right now is the bathing suits and new colors that are being added to older summer clothing, but for the rest of the things coming over the next few months, it doesn’t have any sort of release date as of right now.