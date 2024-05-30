The Sims 4 Wants To Add A Battle-Pass Type Feature For Logging In

Many video games that are especially free-to-play offer things like Battle Passes, which is something many see in games like Fortnite, COD: Warzone, and others. There is a brand new “events” system is what it is called. This is supposed to act as a battle pass, but also a reason for players to sign into the game. The system will be giving out brand new free items and rewards to players who log into the game regularly is the whole point of it.

While there aren’t been a official announcment of this yet, players have found many different pieces of proof of the system being added, including a taken down YouTube video. However, while many of us are thinking about how this would be requiring a lot of players to be logging on every single day, luckily it seems this woul will only require a total of 3 days a week and players will get rewards from it.

Something players can give some praise about is that the items and rewards will be completely free, which comes from a franchise who has thousands of dollars in DLC and kits players can buy. Two new kits are even coming out this week as well. Something else to think about, is some of the items look like “tiny add ons” for DLCs we already have. Like a recolor hairstyle that released from the Cats & Dogs expansion pack.

The Sims 4 is now free-to-play on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.