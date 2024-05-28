The Sims 4 Has Announced 2 New Kits Coming The Last Day Of May

The Sims 4 is known for having so many different DLCs that players can purchase and download to add so much more to the game for them to explore, decorate with, and tell stories with. Whether it be a new horse DLC or brand new kits that add more items to the game to place around in the houses or other buildings.

EA and Maxis has brand new kits being added on May 30, two of them added on the same day. The new kits that are coming to the game are Riviera Retreat and Cozy Bistro are scheduled to release on Thursday. All together, the Sims 4 has a grant total of 15 expansions and 64 smaller kits according to GameRant. Players have talked about before how in order to get all of the DLC and kits, it would cost players a couple thousand dollars.

These two new kits were actually teased earlier in May, now being released on the second to last day of the month, giving players something exciting to look forward to this weekend in the Sims 4. Just a few days ago, The Sims 4 released a statement sharing about how they plan to do better at improving the game and problems that come with it, especially as players have been seeing new glitches and issues since the release of the last two kits which doesn’t happen often.

The Sims 4 is avaliable on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, with DLC and kits avaliable as well.