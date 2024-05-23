The Sims 4 Discusses Technical Issues

The Sims 4 is always getting updates either to improve the gameplay or to add new features since it often times has new DLC and packs coming out for the game to add more new content. Today The Sims 4 has taken to social media to officially address the game’s recent bugs and performance, especially since the community has especially has been becoming concerned about the state of the issues.

Something that recently happened with the Sims 4 is that two new packs were introduced and it causes the game to have many new bugs and problems – which normally doesn’t happen. The two packs and updates that caused these problems are the Crystal Creations and For Rent. Even while the game got hot fixes for both a few days later, it didn’t stop some of the bugs that players were still experiencing.

A short letter was shared online from The Sims 4 addressing the issues and what has been happening with the game. They took a minute to thank everyone for supporting the game and how dedicated they are to the game. Below is what the statement said.

“We know that technical issues with The Sims 4 have interrupted your gameplay over time and we recognize that this has caused you much frustration, today, we can share that we have assembled a team to invest in the core game experience, including tackling your reported concerns. This newly formed and focused team means we’ll be able to increase both the number of fixes and the frequency with which we ship these batched updates. Our first release is scheduled for the next patch later this month (May 2024), with others following every two months.”