The Sims 5 Leaks Online Revealing DRM & Engine Change

The Sims 4 has been around for quite a while now. Released in 2014, it seems Maxis and EA are further along with the next installment. While we can’t label it officially as The Sims 5, this next game release might have already leaked online. Reports are surfacing that players can gain access to the game for the PC and Android platforms.

There is not much we can offer at the moment outside of caution if you’re trying to find this leak. Plenty of fakes are likely popping up online now because of the legitimate leaks. With that said, the reports stem back to DSO Gaming. The publication found that there is a leaked build for the next iteration of The Sims, giving players a chance to gain access to an early playtest build. With this leak, we can uncover a couple of notable details.

It seems that this game will be free to play. That is the same setup we’re dealing with for The Sims 4. While it wasn’t always a free-to-play game, EA eventually made the game free for players to download and enjoy, with support coming through DLC. So we can likely expect the same setup for when The Sims 5 does hit the marketplace.

With that said, there is Denuvo DRM, which is likely a means to ensure that the DLC released is protected and secure from piracy. That shouldn’t be surprising, as we are used to seeing Denuvo DRM for various video game releases. However, that wasn’t the only shred of news that was uncovered by the new leak that emerged online.

Another aspect that we’re uncovering is the game engine that was used to make this game. Instead of using the Frostbite game engine, the developers over at Maxis made this game using the Unreal Engine. We don’t know now if we’re dealing with Unreal Engine 4 iteration or if the developers used the latest Unreal Engine 5.

For now, we don’t have anything official to add for The Sims 5, better known now as Project Rene. Still, the leaks flooding the web might persuade EA to share a little more official information about what is to come. In the meantime, players can still enjoy The Sims 4 for free until the next game drops into the marketplace.