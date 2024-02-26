Pedro Pascal Comments On The Last of Us Season Two

There are some very anticipated fans eagerly awaiting the upcoming second season of The Last of Us. That first season was released with immense success, which prompted HBO to greenlight a second season before the first even concluded. Today, we’re finding out that Pedro Pascal was able to share a minor update on his time currently filming the following season.

Recently, Pedro Pascal flew to an award ceremony from where he was filming the second season of The Last of Us. Nominated to win the Male TV Star of the Year, the actor came out on top with this SAG Award. However, for fans wanting more insight into the second season, we did receive a comment thanks to a quick interview from Deadline. This media outlet was able to get a few comments after the award ceremony.

According to the report, it looks like Pedro Pascal has confirmed filming is going fantastic. Right now, Pedro is awe-inspired by how much focus and dedication the crew and actors are putting into this next season. Still, the award-winning actor did note that it still feels new putting on the boots again as he’s never done anything that already has such original authorship before he was attached to the production.

Filming is going amazing. It’s sort of awe-inspiring the kind of focus and dedication that everyone has going into Season 2. It’s incredible to be back home with them and creatively and everybody, our entire crew, they’re working harder than I could even imagine, even harder than our first season which is close to impossible. It’s pretty inspiring and unbelievable and this is because of them. Pedro Pascal – Deadline

We, of course, will have to wait a long while before we can see how this next season will play out. Due to the Hollywood strikes that happened last year, several productions were pushed back, causing shows like The Last of Us to miss a chance to return this year. Of course, those strikes are over, and now productions are pressing on, much like this upcoming second season.

The second season of The Last of Us is expected to kick off next year, 2025. Likewise, we’re uncertain at the moment just how far this next season will take players into The Last of Us Part II source material. Previously, there has been confirmation that this next season won’t be able to cover everything from that second video game installment. So we should see a third season announced shortly after the second season.

Meanwhile, for the video games, we know that Naughty Dog does have an idea for a third game installment. But it’s uncertain if we’ll see that come to fruition before the HBO production manages to catch up with the already released source material.