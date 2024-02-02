The Last of Us Has At Least One More Chapter According To Naughty Dog

There has been quite a bit of love shown towards The Last of Us recently. After the second installment of the game was released, fans were waiting on what Naughty Dog would do next. Eventually, we got the confirmation and eventual release of The Last of Us for HBO’s live-action series. That was a big hit and caused a new resurgence for the franchise. Players were going through the game again, and newcomers were picking up the second installment to see where the storyline would take them in the show. However, if you finished this game up, it’s been another long wait to see if there’s another game coming out into the marketplace.

Fortunately, it looks like for fans who are not ready to shelve this universe, another chapter could be coming our way. If you didn’t catch the news, there was a brand new documentary from Naughty Dog. Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II was released on YouTube, which highlights the behind-the-scenes production. The Last of Us Part II documentary gave viewers a chance to get a better idea of how the production went, the ups and downs, and the game’s uncertainties. After all, the world was going through its own pandemic, so it might be concerning to see if a game released based on a pandemic would get picked up by the masses.

Of course, that installment has been around for a few years now, and the release of The Last of Us Part II Remastered occurred. But thanks to IGN, we’re finding out that at the end of the documentary film, we got a look at Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann. According to Neil, this story has at least one more chapter. After spending some time thinking of the storyline, Neil only recently came across a concept that he would potentially like to see translated into a new video game installment.

It seems like this is just at a concept phase right now, and there’s no idea just how long of a wait players might be in before that next installment could be released. Naughty Dog is one that delivers cinematic and detailed video games. So there’s a good chance we are a long way off from the next game. But at the very least, we know that season two of the HBO live-action series is set to take place next year. That season will also not feature the entirety of the second-game storyline. This means we should have at least another season to keep fans entertained until that next game installment comes to fruition.