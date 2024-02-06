Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – How to Complete the Sacred Archives Platforming Challenge

Toward the end of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, you’ll likely find yourself tackling a whole bunch of brutally challenging platforming sections. Still, few of them, if any, can compare to the one you’ll find in the upper right corner of the Sacred Archives section. It’s honestly an insane amount of effort to go through just for two Xerxes coins, but if you’re a completionist, we doubt that will be enough to stop you. That’s why we’re going to break down how to conquer this difficult challenge.

How to Solve the Toughest Platforming Challenge in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

For starters, you’re going to need to go in front of the first square and then jump to land on the block. Do that twice more, and then slide down the wall you find yourself at and dash through the next block. Jump and dash through the next block and then double jump to land on it. From here, you can either grapple or jump to the chain links on the wall.

Here’s where it gets tricky. Double jump and dash to the block across the way and make a copy where the block is going to appear. Rewind to the copy and jump to the next two blocks. From here, you’ll have to jump and slide between four vertical walls while changing realities to make your way across.

When you reach the hole below you, let yourself drop and use your double jump when you hit the final block before the spikes. Dash over to the next block, jump to land on top, and then dash back. Now, you need to time your double jumps to climb back up the blocks that lead you out. The good news is that from here, you’re basically just retracing your steps.

You can get hit once or twice along the way back, but if you take too much damage, the Xerxes coin will reset, and you’ll have to do this whole process again. If you’re still struggling, remember that you can pause throughout the challenge and consult our video below for how to ace this one with enough practice on the timing.

As for the other Xerxes coin challenge in this room, use the same strategies we used for the previous challenge to come out on top yet again.