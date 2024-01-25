Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown – Soma Tree Statues Guide

As expected, the further you get in Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown, the harder the puzzles become. Here's the solution for this one.

This particular puzzle in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown can seem especially tricky. That’s because there are two statues to begin with that are roughly the same size, and one of them isn’t meant to be used at all. Don’t worry, though; we’ll guide you through the process as quickly and effortlessly as possible so that you can move on with this particular Metroidvania.

The main trick here is that two of the statues are carefully hidden and that there are purple and blue barriers around the area that you can’t carry the statues through. This will force you to use your transport ability (the same one you’ve been using to destroy yellow barriers) to snatch the statues and move through the floor or roof so that you can get the statues to the central area.

How to Solve the Soma Tree Statues Puzzle in Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown

Using the puzzle text on the nearby stone slab, you may think you’re already halfway to the solution, but you’d be wrong. Start by taking the grey statue and setting it out of the way to the side, as we don’t need it for the solution. Now, you want to head up to the area above the statues and find another statue (see location above).

This will give you access to the largest statue from the slate. Place it on the left-hand pillar facing to the left. Now head down and move through a wooden platform to find another statue (see location below).

Take it and head back by jumping through another wooden platform to your right (going through a purple gate will block you from keeping the statue). Place the medium statue on the middle pillar and face it to the right. Now. take the small yellow and green statue and place it on the pillar to the right, facing it to the left.

When you’re done, it will look like the picture above, and you’ll receive an Azure Damascus Ingot (a rare upgrade material that can be used at The Haven) for your troubles. Azure Damascus Ingots can be used to upgrade and expand your arsenal of main weapons, making them essential to completing boss battles and taking down difficult enemies.

Considering this, you’ll want to solve puzzles like these as early as possible in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, rather than holding off and returning to them later.