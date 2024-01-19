Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – All Map Collectibles Locations

Like other games found in the Metroid-Vania genre, it’s easy to lose your bearings as you travel through the many different areas found in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Luckily, there are maps you can discover that will make exploring the expansive Citadel much easier. There are a total of 14 areas in the game, meaning there are also 14 maps that you collect.

These maps can be found by going to a certain location in each area and talking to the character Fariba who you will meet when you find your first Wak Wak Tree Save Point. She will give you an item called the Eye of the Wonderer which will allow you to view the map. Find her throughout the world and pay her 50 Time Crystals to retrieve that area’s map.

Once acquired, these maps will fully reveal their corresponding area, revealing any unexplored parts of the zone. While this sounds simple enough, Fariba doesn’t make finding her easy and it can be a bit of a challenge tracking her down. So, we’re going to break down where to find all of the maps for every area in Prince of Persia; The Lost Crown.

Map Locations Guide

[Work-in-Progress: Check back soon for map locations in the text guide below.]