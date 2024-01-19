Persona 5 Prototype Builds Leak Online

Persona 5 might have been the big installment for this franchise, which captivated more fans. It’s become one of the more praised RPGs, and the developers have continued to turn out new installments based on this game. For instance, we have Persona 5: The Royal, an enhanced edition of the game, Persona 5: Strikers, which acted as an action RPG set shortly after the events of the main game, then there’s the more recently released Persona 5: Tactica, a tactical RPG set within the events of Persona 5. However, if you’re not quite done with this particular installment, then you might be interested in a prototype version.

Thanks to a report from The Gamer, we’re discovering that a leaked prototype of Persona 5 has emerged online. There are a lot of details we’re left waiting to be filled in, such as where this prototype originated. Regardless, fans have been digging through the files to see what has been changed compared to the final build. So far, there is apparently cut content, a debug menu, and several musical tracks that were not used. You’ll even find some tracks that were adjusted in terms of performers and the lyrics used. But much like how The Gamer noted, this prototype was only months before the actual initial launch of Persona 5 into the Japanese market.

However, it’s also noted that there is apparently an even earlier prototype version of Persona 5 that is circulating online. This earlier version of the game dates back to December of 2015. So, we might see plenty of other changes that were made compared to what Atlus might have initially planned for the title. As a result, more content that was scrapped or changed will be shared online between fans as they continue to sift through the files.

Unfortunately, for fans who just want that next mainline installment, we’re still left waiting. We’re set to receive Persona 3 Reload next month. This is the remake of the 2006 release, Persona 3. But after that, we might finally get word as to what the next major installment will entail. In the past, it was speculated that we might see a late 2025 release for Persona 6, which could mean that marketing for this next installment might come towards the end of this year. The developers have set the bar incredibly high with the release of Persona 5, so it will be interesting to see if they are able to meet and even surpass the previous installment.