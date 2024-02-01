Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – How to Enter the Well in the Sunken Harbor

Of course you'll know that you can enter the well in the Sunken Harbor of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown... but how do you do it?

Like with any Metroidvania, there are going to be a lot of things you see while playing through Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown that will have you wondering whether you can even overcome them in your current state. One that everyone will probably come across at some point is the sealed well in the Sunken Harbor area. Luckily, all you need is a bit of cunning and some of the game’s most basic skills in order to open the way to the well and find the secrets that dwell within.

How to Open the Well in the Sunken Depths in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

If you don’t know where the well in the Sunken Depths is, our video below starts by showing its location before showing exactly how to solve it. However, since video guides aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, we’ll also be describing in detail how to solve this particular puzzle right here.

Starting from the well itself, jump up on the roof of the well and then jump and dash back and forth to move upward on the safe sides of the spiked wooden platforms hanging from the ropes. You may need the double jump to reach the top, but we’re pretty sure you can get there just with the jump and dash abilities if you’re crafty enough.

Now, head up one more level and you’ll see a wheel that you can activate with Menolias’ chakra. Charge up the chakra and throw it at the wheel to pull up the anchor you saw sitting below during the countless times you were trying to figure out how to open the well and access the forbidden area below.

You’ll notice that it lifts up right next to you. From here, just summon the chakra back to release your hold on the wheel, and the anchor will plummet down at a high speed, busting a hole through both layers of the well. Now, with the way open, the well in the Sunken Harbor in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is yours to explore. Head on down to see what wonders, treasures, and dangers it’s been holding all of this time.