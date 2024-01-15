Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown – Undead Prisoner Boss Guide

Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown is not the easiest game going. Combat is fast and enemies deal a lot of damage. If your reflexes aren’t up to snuff, you might find yourself struggling. This challenge is ramped up even further once you factor in the likes of boss battles. Needless to say, The Lost Crown has no shortage of those.

The Undead Prisoner is the first boss you will encounter in Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown. Well, it’s technically the third boss, but those first two were mostly there to teach you the ropes. This guy is the real deal though. No hand-holding – this is a duel to the death.

Undead Prisoner’s Attacks & Patterns

The Undead Prisoner is a hulking behemoth of a man who uses a stone pillar as a weapon. Needless to say, this guy hits like a brick. If you are not careful, death will be rather swift. Thankfully, despite all of his power, he has a fairly predictable moveset and telegraphed attacks.

Unblockable Attacks

These attacks are characterised by a red flash and the impact dealing incredible amounts of damage. Undead Prisoner has two of these.

Firstly, he slams the pillar into the ground like a spear. This has a short range and can be avoided simply by dodging through the attack and getting behind the Undead Prisoner. His second unblockable attack is a quick stab with the end of the pillar. This has a surprising range and can catch you if you dodge backwards. Again, the best course of action is to dodge through the attack to get behind Undead Prisoner.

A key thing to note is that Undead Prison can combo these two attacks at random and in any order or sequence. You will need to time multiple dodges back-to-back to avoid damage. Like before, you recommend you dodge through Undead Prisoner each time.

Reckless Attacks

Undead Prisoner has one Reckless Attack, and this is telegraphed by a yellow flash. He will spin towards you in an attempt to batter you with his pillar. This attack is telegraphed, has a long wind up, and a generous parry window. Parry the attack to deal heavy damage. Alternatively, you could either run away or dodge through the attack. Do be aware those last two options are nowhere near as effective.

Standard Attacks

Undead Prisoner has a single standard attack, and it can barely be considered one. Undead Prison will occasionally jump. This is usually away from you, however, from time to time, he will jump on you. This will cause damage. To avoid it, simply keep moving.

How To Defeat Undead Prisoner in Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown

Undead Prisoner hits hard but all of his attacks are telegraphed to a rather extreme degree. That being said, if you do get hit, do be aware that on Standard Difficulty, you will die in about 3 hits. Effective dodging and parrying will keep you alive, but that won’t win the fight.

To win, you need to attack the brute, and thankfully, he is easy to punish. We highly recommend you play this fight safe and only throw out 2-attack strings and do not get greedy for a 3-hit combo until you are more comfortable with his timings. That combo animation locks you, leaving you wide open for a meaty hit by Undead Prisoner.

Dashing behind Undead Prisoner and attacking will build up your metre. Burn this when you get a charge, ideally when he flashes red. This will interrupt his animation, deal massive damage, and stagger him allowing you to follow up with a combo.

Parrying his Reckless Attack is not required, but it will make the fight end sooner. It deals a fair amount of damage and looks cool to boot.

Undead Prisoner only has one phase, and once he is defeated, he will drop a bunch of currency and a Soma Tree Petal. Collect 4 of these to increase your Life Bar.

With Undead Prisoner defeated you are free to move onto the forest.

That’s all we have on Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown for now. Be sure to check out our other guides for more Prince Of Persia content.