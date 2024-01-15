The Last of Us Part II Remastered Has Several Leaks Online

Unsurprisingly, new and anticipated games get into players’ hands early. Outside of media outlets and online personalities that receive a copy for coverage, some retailers can break the launch date restrictions. This is typically limited and not something you’ll find across an entire chain of retailers. However, it looks like someone got a copy of The Last of Us Part II Remastered before its launch later this week. Now, this individual is posting several leaks on Reddit.

Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re discovering that teriosss65 on Reddit has shared that they received a copy of the game early. Over the past few days, the Reddit user has shared various screenshots and clips of the game. Now, this is just a remastered edition of the game. So, fans have already been able to play through the main game. But with this remastered edition, we’re getting some improvements in performance and visuals. Likewise, there are some extra goodies to enjoy here if you need another reason to pick up a copy.

One of the big components that might be a selling point for the game is the No Return mode. That has fans talking; you’ll get to test your mettle with different runs. This is a roguelike survival mode where players will have random encounters as they progress through levels. But to make it a bit more interesting, you’ll have various characters to pick through, including characters that weren’t playable before. Each will have attributes that could aid in your preferred playstyle or goals that might be presented for the run.

Most of the leaked content popping up on Reddit has to deal with this No Return mode. Since we’re getting different unlocks for costumes and characters, gameplay footage and screenshots featuring the unlocks are being shared. We won’t spoil anything here if you want to experience the game yourself. However, you can easily find most of this content on Reddit, with few posts being removed. Fortunately, we won’t have long before we get our hands on The Last of Us Part II Remastered. Currently, the game is set to launch on January 19, 2024. The title will be available for the PlayStation 5 platform when it launches.

This might help tie you in for the return of the HBO live-action adaptation series. The upcoming season is in production, and we’ve even had some cast announcements in the form of Abby, Jesse, and Dina. However, that next season won’t come out until sometime in 2025. As a result, those who want to see how the storyline will likely progress will want to dive into this game.