T-Pain Shared He Is Working On Grand Theft Auto VI – And Has A Funny Story About It

Maybe the hip-hop and R&B stations on GTA VI are going to be worth checking out.

T-Pain has revealed that he is working on Grand Theft Auto VI.

Real name Faheem Rashad Najm, T-Pain is best known for popularizing the use of auto-tune on pop music songs in the 2000s. He parlayed to success as both a performer and producer for other musicians, achieving success on the record charts themselves and earning two Grammys from twelve nominations. He was also a guest performer on 50 commercial singles from 2006 to 2010.

Some people reading this will have probably already decided that T-Pain is annoying, and they don’t want to read about him anymore. Here’s the thing – the man does have real singing talent. His run as the auto-tune guy was not about elevating lesser talents, but introducing new ways of music production to push the industry forward.

T-Pain reminded us all that he has real pipes in a recent one hour performance called Live From The Sun Rose, that went viral precisely because a lot of fans forgot or had no idea. You can check out a sample from that performance here.

Hopefully, we are at least on the same page that this man is a successful musician, who knows a lot about the production side of it too. As reported by PSU, the performer has revealed that he is actually working on Grand Theft Auto VI, a fact that didn’t leak from the GTA hack.

Funnily enough, though, that meant that T-Pain had to give something up he didn’t realize he would have to give up. Namely, he had to stop playing in the Grand Theft Auto role play servers.

We’ll let T-Pain tell the story himself:

“ I used to be on NoPixel, then I started working on GTA VI, and they told me I couldn’t do RP anymore because it kind of goes against… they had this whole speech, like, ‘What if somebody took your album and re-recorded it, and more people were listening to that,’ and I’m like, ‘Okay, I kind of get that, but I was having a good time. Alright that’s fine.’

Then I started working on the game with them and then they teamed up with the people that make the RP sh*t, and I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, what? What the f**ck?…Y’all tell me I can’t do this sh*t and then you team up with the people that enable the RP?”

T-Pain didn’t elaborate what he was doing, but he probably wasn’t working on Blender on Lucia’s face model. No, the reasonable guess is he was helping produce the music for the game, which suggests that the R&B and hiphop station/s on the game are going to be really fun to listen to for hours.

Grand Theft Auto VI will be released in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.