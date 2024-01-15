LEGO Fortnite: How to Retrieve Your Backpack After Death

You’re here because you had a run-in with death in LEGO Fortnite and it didn’t go your way. Dying means you lose your backpack and all the items you had at your disposal. As a result, you’ll be left defenseless and without the resources your character needs to survive. Luckily, there is a way to retrieve you backpack in LEGO Fortnite and restore your inventory.

The bad news is that when you die, you’ll respawn back at your bed. If you went out exploring the lands far away from your respawn point, it may take some extra time and effort to get to the location of your backpack. Luckily, it won’t ever despawn, so you can take all the time you need to gather some resources and get yourself back in the game.

How to get your gear back in LEGO Fortnite

When you die, your backpack will drop at the spot where your character perished and it will remain there until you retrieve it. To navigate back to the spot to get your items back, look out for a beam of light which appears out of the sky and shines over your backpack. Go towards the light and your backpack will be there ready and waiting for you to pick up.

Alternatively, if you need more specific coordinates, open up your map and a white backpack icon will appear at the exact location you met death. You can then find your way back to the location and retrieve your items like nothing happened.

Now you know how to retrieve your backpack in LEGO Fortnite, you can pick up your playthrough right where you left off. If you die again in the future, your backpack can be found in the exact same way.