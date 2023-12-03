Fortnite: All Reboot Van Changes | Chapter 5 Season 1

After the extremely popular return of OG Fortnite, Epic Games has transported players to a new and improved era of the game with the roll out of Chapter 5 Season 1.Known as Underground, this version of the battle royale comes equipped with a brand new map, fresh bosses, interesting movement mechanics to master, and so much more. One aspect of the game that has remained relatively untouched throughout Fortnite’s history are Reboot Vans. That has changed, as the development team has given them a much needed update with the launch of the new season.

Reboot Vans are available to use in duos, trios, and squads in standard battle royale and zero build modes. If one or more members of your team get eliminated, you have a set amount of time to collect their Reboot Card from the place they were taken out. You can then visit a Reboot Van with their Reboot Card to get your friends back in the match.

Fortnite has a new and improved Reboot Van

We’ve all been there, you’re reviving your squad at a Reboot Van and you accidentally move out of range or let go of the button. Previously, this meant that you’d have to restart the animation all over again and the timer would go back to the very beginning. However, the revive timer will now slowly go down instead of starting from zero again.

Moreover, only one squad can use each Reboot Van at a time. If you kill a squad that’s already using a particular van, you can take over by continuing the current reboot timer to give the players belonging to your team a second chance.

The tweaks to Reboot Vans brought about by the release of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 are being welcomed by the community with open arms. It’s all too easy to leave the range of the Reboot Van and the timer slowly trickling down instead of cancelling its progress is sure to make Reboot Vans more competitive overall.