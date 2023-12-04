The Talos Principle 2: How to Solve the Southern Coast -Part 1

It's time to learn about teleporting mechanics as we head into the Southern Coast region of The Talos Principle 2.

We move onto a new area as we pass the halfway point of The Talos Principle 2, and as usual, we’ve got some new skills to learn as we come to terms with our colorful new coastal location.

Other The Talos Principle 2 Guides:

How to Solve Booting Process Part 1 – How to Solve Booting Process Part 2 – How to Solve Booting Process Part 3 – How to Solve The Grasslands Part 1 – How to Solve The Grasslands Part 2 – How to Solve the Grasslands Part 3 – How to Solve the Wooded Plateau Part 1 – How to Solve The Wooded Plateau Part 2 – How to Solve the Wooded Plateau Part 3 – How to Solve the Eastern Wetlands Part 1 – How to Solve the Eastern Wetlands Part 2 – How to Solve the Eastern Wetlands Part 3 – How to Solve the Megastructure Part 1 – How to Solve the Desolate Island Part 1 – How to Solve the Desolate Island Part 2 – How to Solve the Desolate Island Part 3 – How to Solve the Flooded Valley Part 1 – How to Solve the Flooded Valley Part 2 – How to Solve the Flooded Valley Part 3 – How to Solve the Lost Marshes Part 1 – How to Solve the Lost Marshes Part 2 – How To Solve the Lost Marshes Part 3 – How to Solve the Megastructure Part 2

How to Solve the Southern Coast Part 1 in The Talos Principle 2

Phase Entry

For starters, you’re going to have to run around the cliffside behind the puzzle and jump in from above the gate (see the picture above).

Now, aim at the teleporter and teleport. Grab the cube and teleport back. Place the cube on the ground switch to activate the fan and ride the current over while holding the teleporter.

Place the teleporter on one ground switch and head back for the fan. Teleport again and place it in the fan slot. Now, head back for the cube and teleport with it before placing it on the other switch. Ride the air current, and you’re done.

The Escape

Grab the connector from within the existing drill hole before connecting it with the red laser and red lock.

Place it back through the hole where it’ll link through the window. Keep the connections and connect to the other red lock to get a teleporter.

Head back for the connector and teleport out of the small area using the window.

Link the blue laser to the blue lock and aim the driller so that it makes a hole next to the blue lock.

Place the teleporter through the hole and use it to complete the puzzle.

Through the Wall

Place the teleporter through the drilled hole and teleport to it. Make another hole and grab the other teleporter.

Head back to the start with one teleporter and place it outside. Teleport out with the driller from one barred area and teleport back in through the other while holding the drill. Make a third hole and place the teleporter through. Finally, teleport through, and you’re all done.