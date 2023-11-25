The Talos Principle 2: How to Solve the Desolate Island – Part 3

We wrap up with yet another area as we finish off the Desolate Island area of the puzzler sequel, The Talos Principle 2.

It’s time to wrap things up on the Desolate Island as we continue our journey through The Talos Principle 2 and head off to a new area.

How to Solve the Desolate Island Part 3 in The Talos Principle 2

Redshift

For starters, carry the platform on your right over to where the ground switch is and step on it. Now, change to the other robot.

Walk over and use the fan to reach the upraised platform. Now, switch to the bottom robot and walk over to the connector that you’ll see on the pedestal across the room.

Jump down and connect it with the red laser, the red lock, the blue laser, and the blue lock. Switch back and walk the platform-carrying robot back over to the ground switch.

Change back again and rise up on the air current before placing the connector on top of the platform. Now, step down and walk through the open gate. Switch back and carry the platform to the other side of the room, where it will unlock the second gate. Finally, change back again and finish the puzzle.

Drilling Party

Saddle up because this one’s a real pain in the butt. Start by carrying the driller up and aiming it at the wall on the far left. Change to the robot on the far right now and step on the platform before switching to the robot through the hole.

Take this robot and connect the nearby connector to the red lock and then the red laser through the hole. Place the connector through the hole.

The forcefield will drop, letting you out and letting you still have the connector. Use it to drop the forcefield in the middle of the room and grab the next connector.

Take it behind the forcefield to the right and place it on the ground switch. Now, take one robot to where the three gates begin that block your way to the end of the puzzle.

Switch back to the one that’s still by the red laser and have it use the free connector to connect to the red laser and the blocked red lock behind the three gates.

Change to the other robot and step onto the platform to drop the first gate. Change back and grab the connector, carrying it through the first gate and placing it on the switch for the second gate.

Change to the driller operator and make a hole in the middle of the long wall.

The red laser should travel through the hole and connect, opening the third gate. Take the robot who’s come through the gates and move it through the third gate.

Switch back to the driller and make a hole in the far right wall. Change back to the robot nearest to the hole and have it carry one of the connectors over, passing it through the hole.

This will allow you to pass the connector back through. Change to the robot closest to the goal and have it use the connector to hold down the ground switch, finally ending this puzzle.

The Bridge

Start by placing the jagged piece as seen above. Next, you want to place the L-shaped piece as seen below.

Now comes the triangular piece, followed by the square. The long piece goes next.

Finish things off with the jagged piece, the other L-shaped piece, and finally, the last triangular piece to complete the bridge.