The Talos Principle 2: How to Solve the Desolate Island – Part 1

Things are about to get a little weird as we head into the Desolate Island area in The Talos Principle 2 and try some new mechanics.

We hope that paradoxes don’t mess up your brain too much, as this next set of puzzles in The Talos Principle 2 is going to see you doing some body swapping. That’s right, this set of puzzles will have 1k switching their consciousness between other machines, which will probably make you wonder who the real 1k is at the end of the whole process.

Don’t worry; we’ll leave the philosophy to you for this one, and you can simply read on for the solutions to the first few puzzles.

Other The Talos Principle 2 Guides:

How to Solve Booting Process Part 1 – How to Solve Booting Process Part 2 – How to Solve Booting Process Part 3 – How to Solve The Grasslands Part 1 – How to Solve The Grasslands Part 2 – How to Solve the Grasslands Part 3 – How to Solve the Wooded Plateau Part 1 – How to Solve The Wooded Plateau Part 2 – How to Solve the Wooded Plateau Part 3 – How to Solve the Eastern Wetlands Part 1 – How to Solve the Eastern Wetlands Part 2 – How to Solve the Eastern Wetlands Part 3 – How to Solve the Megastructure Part 1

How to Solve the Desolate Island Part 1 in The Talos Principle 2

Mind Body Dualism

Start by aiming through the bars and taking control of the other robot. Next, climb the ladder so that both robots are in the same area and step on the switch.

Change back to the other robot and walk through the dropped barrier. Now, step on the other switch before changing to the other robot. Walk through the second dropped barrier to complete the puzzle.

Leg Up

Grab the platform to the right and place it on one of the switches. Step onto the other switch and change to the second robot. As the second robot, walk out of your prison.

Pick up the platform and step on the switch that controls the fan. Change back again and ride the fan before jumping onto the upraised platform. Next, change up to the robot below you and walk over to the final area.

From here, change up to the robot below you and walk over to the final area. Switch back again and jump off to the upper area. Turn around, grab the upraised platform, and place it on the switch to complete the puzzle.

Dual Stream

Start by grabbing the connector and connecting it between the red laser and both red locks.

Next, you want to switch to the other robot and grab the platform. Stand near the fan that allows access to the lock controlling the first forcefield.

Switch back to the other robot and walk through the downed forcefield, then turn around and change back.

Now, move the robot with the platform and the connector to the other fan. As you rise up, the final forcefield will fall, allowing you to change back and complete the puzzle.