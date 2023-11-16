The Talos Principle 2: How to Solve The Wooded Plateau – Part 3

We're on the path to completing this realm as we wrap up the Wooded Plateau in The Talos Principle 2 and head onto the next area.

It’s time to grab yourself another set of clues as we finish up The Wooded Plateau in The Talos Principle 2 and continue our journey.

How to Solve The Wooded Plateau Part 3 in The Talos Principle 2

Eye of the Needle

Use the driller to open a hole in the drillable wall to the left of the starting area. You can grab a cube through the wall and bring it out. Now, grab the driller and place it on the second red platform to access the connector.

Use the connector to hold the first switch down while you remove the cube/driller. Next, place the driller on the second slot and put the cube next to the small fence so that you can jump over and access the jammer.

Aim the jammer at the closest barrier and use the ladder to exit. Now, make a hole in the wall that aims at the final area before placing the drill back on the red square.

Climb the ladder to exit again and take the connector from the other ground switch. Jump over the wall again and aim the jammer through the hole to jam the final barrier.

Finally, position the connector between the laser coming out of the drill hole and the final lock to complete the puzzle.

Seesaw

Take the connector and connect it between the red laser and the red lock (we used the driller, you don’t have to). This will give you a second connector, which you should also connect with the red laser. Only this time, use the driller and a drilled hole to reach the lock.

However, make sure it’s behind the barrier and aimed through the bars. The barrier will stay open, allowing you to go back and get the connector.

Now, come out from behind the barrier and grab the connector. Connect it to the blue laser and aim it through the wall and through the bars at the blue lock. Go behind the barrier and swap the drill so that it makes a hole for the blue laser through the bars, which will hit the lock and complete this puzzle.

The Bridge

For part 1, use the jagged piece first, the long piece second, the L piece third, and the triangle piece last.

Next, go long piece, square, L piece, and then the triangle piece. When the bridge is complete, it will look like the picture below. Now, head up the elevator and hear what Pandora has to say.

Schematics

With everything else complete, you will have to find the schematics to reach the next area. To do so, follow the yellow marker in your direction header at the top of the screen. Now you can go back to the pod and head to The Eastern Wetlands.