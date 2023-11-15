Unicorn Overlord Gets New Details

RPGs have been rather abundant in 2023 and will continue into 2024, and gamers don’t mind that one bit. Why? Because RPGS are awesome, and because of their “nature,” they can come in all shapes and sizes. Certain developers pride themselves on making some of the best RPGs around and constantly flex their game dev muscles when making them. One such example is Vanillaware, who are slowly getting ready to release their next title, Unicorn Overlord. Unique name aside, the game will have plenty of depth and tactics to partake in and revealed some new details in the latest issue of Famitsu.

As translated by Noisy Pixel, one of the things that fans can expect from Unicorn Overlord is the ability to explore the world as they desire and see what they can find and battle. They note how even at the beginning of the game, you will have options available to you on where you can go, the quests you can, where you can train, and so on. That means there will be many different ways to play the game, and you can tailor your experiences so that no two playthroughs are the same.

For those who want to partake in as many quests as possible, you’re in luck. The game will feature four different kinds of quests for you to do so that you can enjoy different journeys. For example, there will be “Liberation Quests” that you can do to free towns from the enemy. There will also be “Field Quests,” where you’ll travel across the realm and come across a random person who will ask for your help. There are also story quests and sub-quests to flesh out the experience further.

Going back to the Liberation Quest, you’ll need to partake in “another half” of the mission to see things go for the better. Specifically, the town has likely been destroyed after being occupied by enemy units. As such, to reap the full benefits of their offerings, you’ll need to help restore the town so that shops can open and the people can live happily once more. You can even put a loyal ally in the town as part of the garrison to defend it and collect rewards for doing so.

Furthermore, there will be unique mini-games you can do to earn special rewards. So, when the game arrives, look everywhere for new things to do and quests to enjoy.