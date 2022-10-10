40 Best PS5 Action RPGs You Need To Play

Unlike its cousins (turn-based RPGs and strategy RPGs), the action never stops with action RPGs. In these games, players can explore vast, immersive worlds at their own pace, but be warned — an enemy won’t simply stop and wait for you to decide your next move.

Whether it’s first-person or third-person, single-player or multiplayer, fantasy-based or set in reality, there’s an action RPG out there for every gamer. Here are the 40 best ones available on the PlayStation 5.

#40 Ys Origin

Release: 2006

The twin goddesses have disappeared, and no one knows why. It’s up to a search party of elite soldiers to find them and return them safely to Solomon Shrine. Now the party is headed to the only place the goddesses could be — the dangerous Devil’s Tower.

Initially a Japanese exclusive that was released worldwide in 2012, Y’s Origin is a platforming RPG with metroidvania elements. Explore, solve puzzles, and experience the complex narrative as you play through the beginnings of the Ys universe. The game can be played on PS5 via the PS4 port.

#39 Yakuza Kiwami

Release: 2016

After spending 10 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, Kazuma Kiryu is banished from his yakuza family. But when 10 billion yen is stolen from the Tojo Clan vault, Kiryu must band with a young girl named Haruka to uncover the truth behind both their pasts.

Playable on PS5 via PS4 backward compatibility, Yakuza Kiwami is a remake of the first Yakuza game from 2005. It’s a third-person action game set in a fictional open-world Tokyo. Follow the main story, get lost doing side quests, or just waste the night singing karaoke — the choice is yours.

#38 Horizon Forbidden West

Release: 2022

Six months after the events of Horizon Zero Dawn, the planet continues to die. Aloy must dodge vicious new machines, fearsome storms, and warring tribes in her bid to save the world from extinction.

Set in a post-apocalyptic open-world, players guide Aloy as she takes down machines using a combo of melee and ranged weapons. Although critical reception has been more lukewarm than with the game’s predecessor, Horizon Forbidden West is an absolute must-play for fans of the first title. This PlayStation exclusive is only available on the PS4 and PS5.

#37 Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Release: 2017

After the events of Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Talion and the wraith Celebrimbor continue their bid to defeat Sauron. To do this, they need two things: an army and a ring of power.

Playable on PS5 via PS4 backward compatibility, Middle-earth: Shadow of War is an open-world action RPG. The game builds on the Nemesis system established by its predecessor, which uses your interactions to develop enemies and drive the story in unique ways.

#36 Nier Replicant Ver 1.22474487139

Release: 2021

In a bleak, apocalyptic future, humanity is on the verge of extinction thanks to a deadly disease known as the Black Scrawl. When his sister, Yonah, falls ill, the protagonist sets out on a quest to find the Sealed Verses and, hopefully, a cure.

Playable on PS5 via PS4 backward compatibility, Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is a remake of the original Nier game from 2010 (which is itself a spin-off of the Drakengard series). In this action RPG, players defeat shades and other enemies with a variety of weapons and magic and make time for sidequests, farming, and fishing.

#35 Hades

Release: 2021

After learning of the existence of his birth mother, Zagreus wants to escape the Underworld, the realm of his father, Hades. However, Hades has no plans to allow his son to go. Zagreus will need the help of his extended family on Mount Olympus, as well as allies in the Underworld, if he is to succeed.

Hades is a roguelike dungeon crawler. Players must fight their way through a series of randomly generated rooms and enemies until Zagreus is either defeated or reaches Mount Olympus. Deaths offer opportunities to purchase upgrades, as well as uncover more of the story.

#34 Demon’s Souls

Release: 2020

The Old One has awakened, and now the kingdom of Boletaria is being ravaged by demons. Bound by forces beyond the grave, you must defeat the powerful demons controlling the kingdom before gaining enough strength to take on the Old One itself.

A remake of the 2009 PlayStation 3 title of the same name, Demon’s Souls is a PS5 exclusive. Although the original title flopped in Japan, it became a niche sensation in the West, launching the popular Dark Souls series and helping to birth the soulslike subgenre of action games.

#33 Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Release: 2013

The return of the Dragon marks the beginning of the end for the land of Gransys. Marked as an “Arisen,” you must defeat the Dragon and stop the coming apocalypse.

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is an enhanced version of the original title from 2012. Playable on PS5 via PS4 backward compatibility, this action RPG features hack-n-slash combat in an open-world environment with day-and-night cycles and dynamic weather patterns. Players may choose between nine different classes and utilize pawns (AI companions) to help them explore the land of Gransys.

#32 Code Vein

Release: 2019

The city of Vein remains standing after the Great Collapse, but just barely. To protect the city and the few remaining humans, vampiric fighters called Revenants battle against monsters known as the Lost. You must find a way to restore the Bloodsprings and stop the spread of the Lost.

Playable on PS5 via PS4 backward compatibility, Code Vein is an action RPG. Its gameplay is inspired by the Dark Souls series, and its art style is inspired by God Eater 3. Players can level up abilities and equipment to help customize the gameplay. There’s even an option for online co-op to help players tackle those extra tough bosses.

#31 Scarlet Nexus

Release: 2021

In a distant “Brain Punk” future, people with psychokinetic powers (called psionics) are recruited to help in the fight against mutants known as Others. Yuito and Kasane are elite psionics with no memory of their past. They’ll need to combine their powers if they’re to undercover their memories and unravel the mystery of the Others.

Scarlet Nexus is a third-person action RPG. At the beginning of the game, players choose either Yuito or Kasane, although to uncover the full story, you’ll need to play through the game with both characters. Engage in close-range melee combat using swords or use your psionic powers for long-range battles.

#30 Persona 5 Strikers

Release: 2020

A few months after the events of Persona 5, Joker and the Phantom Thieves are enjoying their summer vacation when a corruption from another dimension threatens to overtake Japan. Uncover the mystery behind the corruption and return feelings to the world.

Playable on PS5 via PS4 backward compatibility, Persona 5 Strikers is an action RPG that combines the turn-based combat of the Persona series with the hack-n-slash musou-style gameplay of the Dynasty Warriors series. Explore dungeons and level up your party on this battle-filled road trip across Japan.

#29 Tales of Berseria

Release: 2016

After a tragic betrayal turns her into a Daemon, Velvet embarks on a quest for revenge. But when she uncovers a plot to destroy the world, will she be able to put aside her feelings to do what needs to be done?

Playable on PS5 via PS4 backward compatibility, Tales of Berseria is an action RPG in which players can switch freely between four active party members. Use a combination of spells and melee combat to defeat enemies and then unleash your full strength in powerful Break Soul attacks.

#28 Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Release: 2018

Once thought to be dead, the evil Grey Seer Rasknitt is back and hellbent on destroying the Empire. Join the Heroes of Ubersreik in the fight against the Skaven hordes of Clan Fester and the invading Rotblood army.

Playable on PS5 via PS4 backward compatibility, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is a co-op-based first-person action game. Customize your gameplay by choosing between five different characters, 15 different careers (more if you get the DLC), and over 50 different weapons. Complete missions to level up and earn rewards via a randomized loot system.

#27 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Release: 2020

In the 9th century, Eivor Varinsdottir embarks on a mission to build a new Viking clan in England. However, Eivor finds themself caught in the middle of the centuries-old conflict between the Assassin Brotherhood and the Templar Order.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is an open-world action RPG. Like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey before it, players may choose between the male or female version of Eivor. The gameplay emphasizes stealth, exploration, and melee combat, and skill trees allow players to further customize Eivor’s abilities.

#26 Tales of Arise

Release: 2021

When a slave with no name meets a girl with a flaming sword, they set out to end 300 years of tyranny and oppression. But first, they and their allies must learn to put aside their differences and work together.

Tales of Arise is an action RPG and the 17th main entry game in the Tales series. Like the others in the franchise, it’s an action RPG utilizing the Linear Motion Battle System. However, Tales of Arise skipped a multiplayer mode in favor of in-depth character conversations. Players must build up their party’s battle stats as well as their relationship stats.

#25 Torchlight 2

Release: 2012

Years after the events of the first game, the town of Torchlight is plagued by Ember Blight sent from the Heart of Ordrak. When the Ember Blight corrupts the Alchemist, threatening the balance of the world’s six elements, the player must travel across mountains, deserts, and forests to stop them.

Playable on PS5 via PS4 backward compatibility, Torchlight 2 is an action RPG dungeon crawler featuring randomized levels, enemies, and loot. Players choose between four different character classes, then tackle the dungeons alone or via multiplayer co-op.

#24 Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Release: 2018

The year is 1403. In war-torn Bohemia, Henry, the son of a blacksmith, is one of the few survivors after King Sigismund orders his village to be burned to the ground. With nothing left but his desire for revenge, Henry embarks on a quest to stop King Sigismund and bring peace to Bohemia.

Playable on PS5 via PS4 backward compatibility, Kingdom Come: Deliverance is an open-world, first-person, action RPG. The game focuses on historical accuracy as the player explores its story-driven world. Players upgrade their stats while also ensuring their character eats, sleeps, washes their clothing, and repairs their weapons.

#23 Nier: Automata

Release: 2017

In the midst of a proxy war between human-made androids and alien-made machines, androids 2B, 9S, and A2 fight for the fate of the planet. As the fighting intensifies, player choice will determine the outcome.

Playable on PS5 via PS4 backward compatibility, Nier: Automata is the sequel to the first Nier title (see entry #36). It’s an open-world action RPG hack-n-slash. Fight enemies, complete sidequests, navigate platforming elements, and customize your characters via the use of Chips.

#22 The Outer Worlds

Release: 2019

Years ago, in a bid to colonize the Halcyon system, the colony ship Hope disappeared without a trace. Now it has suddenly reappeared outside Halcyon, and one of its passengers, the Stranger, has been revived from cryosleep. In a strange new reality ruled by megacorporations, the Stranger embarks on a quest to revive the other Hope passengers.

Playable on PS5 via PS4 backward compatibility, The Outer Worlds is a first-person action RPG. Players can take up to two AI companions to fight alongside them, or they can use skills like stealth and persuasion to make the road ahead easier. If a particular challenge is failed repeatedly, players will earn a Flaw, which both helps and hinders them in some way.

#21 Final Fantasy VII Remake

Release: 2020

In the city of Midgar, Shinra Inc. rules with an iron fist. Cloud, a former SOLDIER with a mysterious past, is recruited to help AVALANCHE, a rebellion group, stop Shinra from mining for Mako and destroying the planet.

Playable on PS5 via PS4 backward compatibility, Final Fantasy VII Remake is an action RPG re-imagining of the turn-based Final Fantasy VII from 1997. This remake covers only the Midgar portion of the original title. The game features a modified version of the original’s Active Time Battle system, which relies on gradually-filling gauges to complete actions in battle.

#20 Kingdom Hearts III

Release: 2019

After being possessed by Xehanort in the events of Kingdom Hearts 0.2: Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage, Sora has lost his ability to restore hearts. Joined by Donald, Goofy, and other allies, Sora embarks on a journey to regain his powers and confront Xehanort.

Playable on PS5 via PS4 backward compatibility, Kingdom Hearts III is an action RPG. As the 12th overall title in the series, it concludes the “Dark Seeker Saga” story arc. As Sora, players fight in hack-n-slash battles using a combination of magic and the Keyblade. Up to four AI companions may join in combat. The game also features an assortment of mini-games, including a cooking game and LCD Game & Watch-style games.

#19 Dragon Age Inquisition

Release: 2014

The land of Thedas is wracked by warring factions and invading demons. As the Inquisitor tasked with saving the world, your actions and choices will determine the fate of Thedas and its people.

Playable on PS5 via PS4 backward compatibility, Dragon Age: Inquisition is an action RPG. The third major title in the Dragon Age series, the game features a semi-open world that players explore while completing quests and solving puzzles. Players will use either melee or magic depending on their character class. There is also a multiplayer dungeon-crawler mode.

#18 Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Release: 2021

The universe is under attack by the Reapers, an advanced race of synthetic-organic starships. As the elite soldier Commander Shepard, player choice determines the course of the game, and choices made in one game carry over to subsequent games.

Playable on PS5 via PS4 backward compatibility, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a remastered collection of the entire Mass Effect trilogy, including single-player DLC. In this action RPG, players customize their Commander Shepard via the character’s physical appearance, character class, specialties, and skill trees.

#17 Monster Hunter: World

Release: 2018

The Elder Crossing happens once every decade. Elder dragons migrate to the new world, but no one knows why. Now the Guild has formed a research committee, and as a member, it’s put to you to get to the truth behind this mysterious phenomenon.

Playable on PS5 via PS4 backward compatibility, Monster Hunter: World is an action RPG featuring an addictive gameplay loop where players complete a hunt to earn stronger gear, which allows them to hunt more powerful monsters for even stronger gear. Play alone or in a team of up to four other hunters via online multiplayer.

#16 Phantasy Star Online 2

Release: 2012

As a member of Oracle, you must explore the vast reaches of space and seek out new planets for colonization. Along the way, you’ll join the fight against the evil Falspawn, whose only goal is to destroy the universe.

While Phantasy Star Online 2 is only available on PS4 in Japan, with a VPN and a Japanese account, you can download it to your PS5. In this free-to-play action RPG, players may choose from a diverse range of weapons and character classes to suit their playing style. Chain attacks together into powerful combos, then unleash a devastating Photon Art.

#15 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Release: 2018

In the midst of the Peloponnesian War in ancient Greece, the Eagle Bearer embarks on a quest to take down the mysterious cult responsible for tearing apart their family.

Playable on PS5 via PS4 backward compatibility, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey offers players a choice between two different protagonists: Kassandra and Alexios. Players will then use a combination of stealth and melee combat to complete quests and earn upgrades. Players may choose to assassinate certain targets or recruit them to their crew.

#14 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Release:

Seven months after the events of the first game, Washington DC is home to a brutal turf war between three opposing factions. As the Agent, players must navigate this battleground to search for a cure to the Green Poison outbreak.

Playable on PS5 via PS4 backward compatibility, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is a third-person, open-world action RPG with shooter combat. After designing their character, players can join teams of up to four people to complete missions. A multitude of weapons are available, each ranked by tier and rarity. Customize your loadout with weapon attachments and gear boosts, then take on the Dark Zones to defeat powerful enemies and earn valuable loot.

#13 Dark Souls III

Release: 2016

The First Flame has been extinguished, signaling the coming of the Age of Dark and all the unholy monsters that come with it. However, the Ashen One has risen to meet this threat, defeat the Lords of Cinder, and save the Kingdom of Lothric

Playable on PS5 via PS4 backward compatibility, Dark Souls III is an action RPG and the fourth overall game in the Dark Souls series. Players must use a combination of melee weapons, magic, and projectiles to navigate the brutal Kingdom of Lothric. Study enemies to learn their patterns, then hop online to help or hinder those you find there.

#12 Assassin’s Creed Origins

Release: 2017

In the land of ancient Egypt, a Medjay named Bayek has exiled himself following a personal tragedy. But upon learning that the Order of the Ancients is responsible, Bayek embarks on a quest, not just for revenge, but for the safety of all Egypt.

Playable on PS5 via PS4 backward compatibility, Assassin’s Creed Origins is an open-world action RPG. Explore the vast map on foot, by camel, or in a boat and complete quests for the NPCs you encounter. Like other games in the Assassin’s Creed series, players will need to master both stealth and combat to succeed.

#11 Warframe

Release: 2013

After spending centuries in suspended animation, a race of ancient warriors finds itself in the midst of a battle between different factions over control of the Earth and its solar system. The warriors engage in battle using their warframe, mechanized combat suits.

Warframe is a free-to-play, third-person, online shooter action RPG. Players will explore the solar system and engage in a rotating lineup of missions, battles, and community events. Successful completion of these challenges will earn experience points, which can be used to upgrade the player’s abilities, weapons, and equipment.

#10 Fallout: New Vegas

Release: 2010

In an alternate timeline, a global nuclear apocalypse has left the world’s powers to battle over what little natural resources the Earth still has. Now, in the year 2281, three factions compete for control over the desert oasis known as New Vegas.

Fallout: New Vegas is a first-person action RPG spinoff of the main Fallout series. Players enter the game as a courier who is ambushed and left for dead while en route to New Vegas. In their bid for revenge against their attacker, the courier finds themselves in the midst of the war over New Vegas, and the player’s choices will determine which faction ultimately wins out.

#9 Fallout 4

Release: 2015

In the year 2077, a family flees to Vault 111, an underground fallout shelter, to escape an incoming nuclear attack. However, the vault is not the safe haven they expected. Now, over 200 years later, the sole survivor of Vault 111 emerges with two goals — to avenge the murder of their spouse and locate their kidnapped son.

Playable on PS5 via PS4 backward compatibility, Fallout 4 is a first-person action RPG. Players will explore a post-apocalyptic Boston setting known as the Commonwealth while completing various missions and uncovering the story. Ultimately the player’s choice will determine the outcome of the tale.

#8 Elden Ring

Release: 2022

When the immortal Queen Marika, ruler of the Lands Between, disappeared, she left behind the broken remains of the Elden Ring. In the power void, the Queen’s demigod children each claimed a piece of the Elden Ring and now vie for rule. As a lowly Tarnished, an exile from the Lands Between, the players must defeat each demigod and reconstruct the Elden Ring.

Elden Ring is a third-person action RPG in the soulslike subgenre that developer FromSoftware is known for. After choosing one of ten character classes, players will explore the game’s open world while battling enemies to level up. The player’s actions throughout the game determine which of six endings the player will get.

#7 Borderlands 3

Release: 2019

The planet Pandora has long been rumored to contain hidden vaults full of treasure, but despite decades of searching, no one has ever found them. However, the craze over the planet’s vaults has left Pandora in ruins. Now a siren named Lilith recruits four vault hunters to help her stop Troy and Tyreen Calypso, twins who are hell-bent on finding the vaults no matter the cost.

Playable on PS5 via PS4 backward compatibility, Borderlands 3 is a first-person action RPG looter shooter. Players choose one of four available character classes, and the game features both single-player and multiplayer options. After completing quests, players will use their experience points to level up their character via skill trees.

#6 Cyberpunk 2077

Release: 2020

After being betrayed and left for dead, V wakes up to find the presence of Johnny Silverhand, a dead rock star, living in their head via an implanted biochip. The biochip is gradually overwriting V’s memories with those of Johnny. With only a few weeks before they effectively disappear, V embarks on a quest to stop the process and save their life.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a first-person open-world action RPG set within the larger Cyberpunk tabletop RPG universe. After customizing their character’s appearance and class, players will explore the six regions of Night City, as well as the surrounding Badlands. The world features a day/night cycle and weather patterns, and interacting with NPCs will reveal dialog trees that may uncover additional sidequests.

#5 Horizon Zero Dawn

Release: 2017

In the 31st century, humans live in tribal communities while hunting the large machine creatures that dominate the wilderness. When Aloy, a young hunter who was cast out as an infant, attempts to earn her way back into the tribe, she uncovers a much larger plot about the fate of the world and the truth about her identity.

Playable on PS5 via PS4 backward compatibility, Horizon Zero Dawn is a third-person open-world action RPG. Players complete quests using a combination of stealth, traps, melee combat, and ranged attacks. Skill trees allow players to adapt Aloy’s abilities to suit their preferred play style.

#4 Diablo III

Release: 2012

Twenty years after the events of Diablo II, a stranger known as the Nephalim is tasked by a young woman named Leah with rescuing her uncle, Deckard Cain. However, the rescue attempt reveals that there is much more at stake than a missing uncle, and the Nephalim embarks on a quest to stop Diablo from invading Heaven.

Playable on PS5 via PS4 backward compatibility, Diablo III is a hack-n-slash action RPG. Players choose one of seven available character classes, which will determine their combat style. The game features both single-player and multiplayer options, while a random level generator ensures that every playthrough will be unique.

#3 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Release: 2011

In the land of Tamriel, the dragon known as Alduin the World-Eater has been prophesied to destroy the world. As the last Dragonborn, you must learn the Way of the Voice if you are to stop Alduin and save Tamriel.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is an open-world action RPG. The game can be played from either first-person or third-person perspective; it also has a VR version. After customizing their character’s appearance and race, players roam the world of Tamriel freely, fighting enemies, completing quests, interacting with NPCs, or simply exploring.

#2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Release: 2015

Geralt of Rivia is a Witcher, a monster slayer with superhuman powers. Geralt’s adopted daughter, Ciri, is on the run from the Wild Hunt, which seeks her powerful magic. Together with his mentor, Vesemir, and his former lover, Yennefer, Geralt must find a way to stop the Wild Hunt and save Ciri.

Playable on PS5 via PS4 backward compatibility, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a third-person open-world action RPG. As Geralt, players must explore the world to defeat monsters, complete quests, and level up Geralt’s weapons and abilities. Throughout the game, Geralt will interact with various NPCs, and the player’s choices in these dialog trees will influence how the game’s story plays out.

#1 Genshin Impact

Release: 2020

The world of Teyvat is home to seven different nations, each of which is ruled by a different element. The Traveler has seen them all, but now they travel again — this time in search of their missing twin.

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play open-world action RPG. The game uses a magic-based action battle system that emphasizes the full use of the player’s four-character party. The game may be played in single-player or co-op mode with up to four people. While the game does use gacha mechanics and microtransactions, an in-game pity system ensures the player will receive rare items after a certain number of attempts.