The Talos Principle 2: How to Solve the Wooded Plateau – Part 2

Saddle up folks because the puzzles keep getting more complex as we continue our way through The Talos Principle 2.

We continue our journey through the second part of The Wooded Plateau as we solve a few more puzzles in The Talos Principle 2.

Other The Talos Principle 2 Guides:

How to Solve Booting Process Part 1 – How to Solve Booting Process Part 2 – How to Solve Booting Process Part 3 – How to Solve The Grasslands Part 1 – How to Solve The Grasslands Part 2 – How to Solve the Grasslands Part 3 – How to Solve the Wooded Plateau Part 1

How to Solve The Wooded Plateau Part 2 in The Talos Principle 2

Placement

Start by using the drill on the wall that hides the connector. Doing this will allow you to remove the connector.

Next, head to the wall that hides the square slot and the blue laser. Use the drill to create an opening and place the connector on the slot, which will drop the force field.

Now, you can grab the cube. Place it on the fan and connect it to both the laser and the lock before placing the connector on top.

Turn on the switch to make the box and connector float.

This is the last and trickiest part. You have to aim the driller upward between two pillars to make the hole while still being able to hold down the switch with it. It will look like the below picture when you’re finished.

Duet

Your first step here is to aim the driller behind the purple barrier so that it lets you access the switch in the far-off room.

Use the hole to turn on the switch. You’ll find a jammer inside. Jam the gate right next to you.

Now, point the driller through the bars to make a hole where the other driller is on the discolored wall. Point the jammer through the bars and the hole to disrupt the barrier. Use the ladder to exit. This is going to become more common as you continue to play The Talos Principle 2.

Place the new driller through the hole you already opened. Next, turn the driller around and aim it where your current hole is. Head back inside and drop the other driller through the hole.

Place one driller on the red square slot and place the other so that it makes a hole in the wall that leads to your final goal.

Head back to where the jammer is and aim it through the hole, disrupting your final obstacle and allowing you to complete the puzzle.

Passage

Take the fan off of the ground and ride the airstream while holding it. Place it on the switch and grab the driller before stepping onto the other air stream and exiting.

Make a hole and drop one of the drillers out. Now, head down and aim the other driller upward to match your current hole. Climb the ladder and drop the other driller through the hole.

Now, take both drillers and aim them through the two layers of roofing, as seen in the picture below. This will allow the jammer to fall through.

Take one of the drillers and ride the air stream back up again before swapping it for the fan and launching out.

Place the fan back where it belongs and either use the driller to hold down the switch and the jammer to disrupt the barrier or use the jammer for both jobs. Either way, that solves this pretty complex The Talos Principle 2 puzzle.