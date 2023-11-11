The Talos Principle 2: How to Solve the Wooded Plateau – Part 1

You will gain access to a whole new host of skills and contraptions as you make your way through the Wooded Plateau in The Talos Principle 2.

Now that you’ve reached the Wooded Plateau area in The Talos Principle 2, we’re going to teach you how to use drillers to solve the first three puzzles in this region.

How to Solve The Wooded Plateau Part 1 in The Talos Principle 2

Quantum Tunneling

You’re going to learn how to use drillers in the first puzzle of this new area. Head to the one behind the purple barrier to the left of the entrance and aim it at the wall before turning it on and placing it close to the wall (all of the drillable walls are marked with brownish paint).

Now, head across to the other drill and line it up so that its hole is in the same spot on the wall. This will allow you to return to that wall and extract the first driller. Repeat the process on the other side to extract the other driller.

Next, you want to put the two drillers next to each other and aim them at the final area close to the wall. That way, you can extract one right through the hole. Now, turn that one around and aim it at the wall so that you can pull the other one through. Lastly, place them on each of the square platforms to complete the puzzle.

Mutual Aid

Your first step here is to create a hole through the wall so that the red laser can reach the lock and dispel the first barrier. Now, take the jammer behind the wall and use it to disrupt the barrier so that you can grab the driller and bring it through.

Next, make a hole with the driller in the side wall. Place the jammer next to the hole and then aim it at the next barrier so that you can get through. Wrap around to the hole and pull the jammer through.

Next, take it around to the barrier it was just on and knock it down again. Now you have both machines. Take the jammer, disrupt the final barrier, and use the driller to weigh down the platform to complete the puzzle.

Backup

To start with, you’ll be pulling the same trick on both walls. Use the driller to make a hole and remove the connector from behind the wall with the blue laser. Leave the hole, connect the blue laser to your connector, and aim it at the blue lock.

Repeat this process to get another connector from the other side. Take your new connector and connect it to the red laser, the other connector, and the red lock.

If you’ve arranged them properly (see the picture below) they should be able to bypass the barrier even when you take the driller away.

Now, put the driller back on the blue laser side and open a hole. Connect the converter to the blue laser and any available red laser. Finally, send the green beam to the green lock to complete the puzzle.