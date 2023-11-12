Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Hisuian Typhlosion Tera Raid Guide

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet ran the round of the Hisuian Typhlosion Tera Raid Event this past weekend. Round 2 began earlier today. It will last until November 12, 2023. Since this is the second round, you’ll have to wait for the event to repeat to get Hisuian Typhlosion.
As usual, you can only catch one Hisuian Typhlosion per save file. This Typhlosion will have the Mightiest Mark and perfect IVs. As always, you can use a sandwich with the Fire Raid Power to get more rewards.
Hisuian Typhlosion Stats
Hisuian Typhlosion is a Fire/Ghost-type Pokémon. It will have the Fire Tera type which boosts its original Fire move STAB from 1.5x to 2x damage. Don’t bring any Pokémon to this raid that has a Fire weakness. Focus on Ground, Rock, and Water, or a Pokémon with an Ability that can nullify Fire attacks (for example, Flash Fire).
Hisuian Typhlosion will use Will-O-Wisp first to burn your Pokémon, then boost its Fire-type moves with Sunny Day. You can counter this with a Pokémon who can change the weather, preferably with Rain Dance.
Nature – Modest
The Modest Nature increases a Pokémon’s Sp. Atk at the expense of its Atk. Hisuian Typhlosion solely uses Special moves, so bring a Pokémon with good Sp. Def or one that can attack quickly.
Ability – Frisk
Frisk is Hisuian Typhlosion’s Hidden Ability which allows it to check the opponent’s held item when it enters the battlefield. While useful in competitive battles, Hisuian Typhlosion won’t make much use of it.
Moves
Since Hisuian Typhlosion has the Fire Tera Type and increased Sp. Atk stats, Flamethrower will be your biggest issue. Infernal Parade pairs well with Flamethrower. Both moves have the potential to Burn your Pokémon and if that happens, Infernal Parade will deal double damage.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Special
|The target is scorched with an intense blast of fire. This may also leave the target with a burn.
|Infernal Parade
|Ghost
|Special
|The user attacks with myriad fireballs. This may also leave the target with a burn. This move’s power is doubled if the target has a status condition.
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Special
|The user heightens its mental focus and unleashes its power. This may also lower the target’s Sp. Def stat.
|Will-O-Wisp
|Fire
|Status
|The user shoots a sinister flame at the target to inflict a burn.
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Status
|The user intensifies the sun for five turns, powering up Fire-type attacks. The sunlight also lowers the power of Water-type attacks.
Counter Strategies
The following Pokémon can be found in Scarlet & Violet without needing to port Pokémon over from other games or purchasing the DLC. Camerupt will most likely be the easiest to build in a short amount of time, but Vaporean may be best for its Water-type moves and Fire-type resistance.
|Pokémon
|Ability
|Nature
|Tera Type
|Held Item
|Moveset
|Vaporean
|Hydration
Cures the Pokémon’s status conditions in rain.
|Modest
|Water
|Shell Bell / Damp Rock
|Weather Ball
Surf
Calm Mind
Rain Dance
|Camerupt
|Any
Magma Armor
The Pokémon’s hot magma coating prevents it from being frozen.
Solid Rock
Reduces the power of supereffective attacks that hit the Pokémon.
Anger Point
The Pokémon is angered when it takes a critical hit, and that maxes its Attack stat.
|Modest
|Ground
|Shell Bell
|Earth Power
Tera Blast
Sandstorm
Amnesia
|Goodra
|Hydration
Cures the Pokémon’s status conditions in rain.
|Modest
|Water
|Shell Bell
|Weather Ball
Surf
Rain Dance
Acid Spray
|Dachsbun
|Well-Baked Body
The Pokémon takes no damage from Fire-type moves and its Defense stat is raised by two stages if hit by a Fire-type attack.
|Impish
|Fighting
|Metronome
|Body Press
Work Up
Misty Terrain
Helping Hand
