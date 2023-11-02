Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gets Release Date For The Indigo Disk DLC

It seems like the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC were announced forever ago, and we were just waiting and waiting for things to finally work out and come to pass regarding getting them. The first part of the content, The Teal Mask, came out a little while back and was good, but then we had to wait once again for information on the second part of the DLC, The Indigo Disk. It also didn’t help that The Pokemon Company announced a special “DLC Bundle” with the main games coming out later this month before the second half of the DLC had a release date. They needed to get their priorities in order.

However, they finally made up for things by announcing that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk content will arrive on December 14th. The announcement may not be what fans were hoping for, as they likely wanted the game’s final content to arrive before the end of the month, but at least it’s coming before the end of the year. Remember, all they said was “Winter 2023” previously, so it could’ve gone into early next year had they wanted to.

While we didn’t get a new trailer for The Indigo Disk, we did get some familiar artwork with the official release date on it, so let’s take what we can get:

Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk launches on December 14!



Adventures await you at the Blueberry Academy, Trainers! #PokemonScarletViolet ❤️💜 pic.twitter.com/IljDHdTUeq — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 2, 2023

The important thing to note here is that since this is happening, we’ll be getting more information on the DLC sooner rather than later. For example, we still don’t know how this will be tied to the title of “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero,” though it’s been implied to be about a crown that will unlock a new Tera Type for battles.

As for what The Indigo Disk will do, it’ll take us to the Unova Region, where we’ll become transfer students as part of The Blueberry Academy. There, we’ll reconnect with Carmine and Kieran, whom we met in the original DLC story. While their story, including Kieran’s turn ‘to the dark side’, will continue, we’ll also get to explore this school and everything it has to offer. That includes giving a go at its version of the Elite Four and taking a stroll around the Terarium. It’s there that you’ll get access to all sorts of new Pokemon from past regions to expand your Pokedex!

Hopefully, the bugs and glitches of the title will be fewer than the ones that appeared in the main game and the first part of the DLC.