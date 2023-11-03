The Final Shape Is Reportedly A Make Or Break For Destiny 2

This has been a rough week for those over at Bungie. The development team has unveiled that several employees were let go, and that’s never something you want to hear. We reported that this decision came from Bungie rather than Sony. Likewise, we have received a statement from Bungie on the matter. Regardless, a new report from Forbes has unveiled that morale is at a low for those who remain at the company.

There is apparently the fear that layoffs are not completely over with and frustration as to how Bungie handled the recent slew of layoffs within the company. According to the report from Forbes, it looks like Bungie was in a real dire need. In fact, it’s stated that we might not have even had Bungie today if it wasn’t for Sony coming in to acquire the development studio. Unfortunately, things are still not looking good at the company as the focus is still on bringing out The Final Shape.

Destiny 2’s upcoming expansion is being hyped up, and for good reason. If the report is to be believed, this might very well be a make or break for Destiny as a whole. The push is to ensure that this expansion is the best one ever to be released for the game. That means getting something out there that passes up reception from some of their bigger hits like Forsaken. Right now, that expansion is delayed, and while some might find that to be pleasing for developers to ensure they have time to work on the project, others are still quite concerned.

There is a concern with some that even though a delay is happening for The Final Shape, the studio will still require employees to go through a crunch. Crunch is a term we don’t like to hear from studios. It’s a push on employees to work longer hours and sacrifice days off to ensure the game is finished on time.

Several game development studios have sworn off crunch and instead vow to delay a game when necessary in order to avoid putting too much of a workload on their employees. But that delay might not be enough to allow employees at Bungie to avoid long work hours. For now, it’s a waiting game to see how Bungie pulls off The Final Shape and brings players back around for Destiny 2. At the current moment, the expansion is slated to launch on February 27, 2024. In the meantime, you can view a trailer for the DLC in the video we have embedded below.