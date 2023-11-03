Special Tears of the Kingdom Amiibo Are Out Now

It may have been a long time ago that the Amiibo were first revealed to the world, and their popularity isn’t what it used to be, but they are still popular items for Nintendo gamers. First, they can still provide certain in-game items for people to enjoy. But just as important, they are really cool figurines that showcase some cool characters in great detail. For fans of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, there were already a few Amiibo from the title to get. But today, two special ones dropped. One features Princess Zelda with the Master Sword, and the other features Ganondorf!

Both are available now, and you can see the two below in their Amiibo forms!

The #amiibo figures of Zelda and Ganondorf from The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom are available now! pic.twitter.com/cvxKWgVlQY — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 3, 2023

It’s unsurprising that these two characters got the Amiibo treatment, given their importance in Tears of the Kingdom. We’re about to get into spoilers if you want to skip things now. In the game, Zelda is sent back in time and helps the first king and queen of Hyrule to prepare for the inevitable rise of Ganondorf. It’s also because of her that the Master Sword is restored to its former glory and even given more power after Ganondorf breaks it earlier in the game. Her dedication to the cause and belief in Link being able to save them all was strong enough that she willingly sacrificed her mind to become a dragon solely so that she could restore the Master Sword and give Link the chance he needed to save the world. That’s why her Amiibo features her with the Master Sword, as the two are heavily connected in the game.

As for Ganondorf, the Demon King shocked many people when they saw his “buff form.” Typically, he’s shown as a more “simplistic” humanoid in shape. But here, he was so buff that some people called him “Daddy Ganondorf.” It was a thing. It also helped that he was voiced by Matthew Mercer, who lent great gravitas to the role and made Ganondorf a very imposing figure right up until his demise.

The game remains the frontrunner for Game of the Year in many people’s minds. First off, it delivered fun twists on the land of Hyrule and how people could explore it. Furthermore, Link had new abilities like the Ultrahand and Fuse that let players construct all manner of vehicles and items to help them on their journey.

When you add that to the great graphics, gameplay, and sound quality, the game hit in all the ways that mattered, and that’s why gamers still love this title.