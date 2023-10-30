Famitsu Survey Highlights What Fans Loved About Tears of the Kingdom

When was the last time you took part in a fan poll? If it’s been a while, you must start seeking them out because they can sometimes lead to articles like this! Famitsu, the famous Japanese gaming magazine, decided to host a survey with fans about The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. They asked about characters, locations, the items they could use and cook, etc. In the end, about 1300 people participated in the survey, according to Nintendo Life, and some of the poll questions had some fun results. For example, would you like to guess who was voted the “Favorite Character” in the game?

Why, it was none other than Princess Zelda herself! That’s right, the princess “out of time” was the No.1 by a good margin. She beat Link, who was in the No.2 spot, but over 140 votes! This is both fun and ironic for many reasons. One, Zelda’s history in the franchise isn’t always one that features her in the spotlight. Then, when she is in the spotlight, it’s not for the reasons gamers expect, like with Tetra or the “memories” style of the last two games. But apparently, hearing of Zelda’s “legend” in the past and how she went to great lengths to ensure Link could save Hyrule and defeat Ganondorf was enough to make fans vote for her.

Speaking of Ganondorf, he got 8th on the list. Serves him right! Alright, the next interesting result was the question of “Best Field.” In other words, what “area” did the gamers like to explore the most? Their answer was the surface world of Hyrule. That’s interesting because, as you know, z had the Sky Islands and the Depths to explore, and each one added unique options to not only fight things on but to find new things in, including new weapons and armor! But in the end, it was the baseline Hyrule that people grew attached to the most!

That might have been because it’s where we spend the most time in the game, and gamers were more than happy exploring it to see what new things were within it compared to last time. That’s not to say the other sections weren’t beloved. It’s just they love Hyrule more.

Finally, with the “Favorite Ability” category, fans made it clear that they loved the Ultrahand. Considering how useful it was and how it could be used to take on various situations, it’s not surprising that fans loved it.