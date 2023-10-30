Alan Wake 2: How To Get The Pump-Action Shotgun

The ultimate weapon is waiting for Saga in the Sheriff’s Station. If you’re looking to deal maximum damage fast, you’ll want to unlock the Pump-Action Shotgun in Alan Wake 2. This killer shotgun holds six shells, letting you lay down even more hurt on swarms of Taken you’ll face at the end of the game. When the action heats up, you’ll need to deal as much damage as possible.

This is also the last weapon you’ll unlock in Saga’s story. Getting it can be tricky. There’s a puzzle keeping the case locked. If you want to get your hands on it, you’ll need to find the room and solve the riddle. Below we’ll explain how to unlock the case and detail all the upgrades you can earn by collecting Fragments.

The Pump-Action is a straight-up replacement for the Double-Barreled Shotgun. It isn’t a pure upgrade — while it reloads quick and holds more shells, it takes up more inventory space. With different upgrades, it can deal less damage to close-range enemies. Generally, you’ll want to hang onto this shotgun for the final string of encounters. They’re surprisingly intense and the more firepower you can deploy quickly the better off you’ll be.

Pump-Action Shotgun Location Guide

Located in the Bright Falls Sheriff’s Station. When Saga goes to visit Alan Wake, who is being detained there, you’ll gain the Sheriff’s Station Keys. Use the keys to unlock Sheriff Tim Breaker’s Office.

Pump-Action Shotgun Location : Found in the Sheriff’s Station Office to the right of the entrance. The weapon is in a locked case. To get it, you’ll need to solve a keycode puzzle.

: Found in the Sheriff’s Station Office to the right of the entrance. The weapon is in a locked case. To get it, you’ll need to solve a keycode puzzle. To solve the puzzle, input the code [7-2-3]

To solve this puzzle, look at the names of the books on Breaker’s desk. There are three books — labeled “Part 1”, “Part 2” and “Part 3” — those are the books with clues to the number. On the notepad, letters are assigned numbers from 0-9. Looking at the order, all you have to do is count up and reset every 10 letters. The numbers need to be in the order of the books on his desk.

Pump-Action Shotgun Upgrades :

: Stay On Course : Costs 16 Fragments. Stand still and aim steadily at a target to drastically reduce kickback and minimize pellet spread for increased damage.

: Costs 16 Fragments. Stand still and aim steadily at a target to drastically reduce kickback and minimize pellet spread for increased damage. Under Control : Costs 12 Fragments. Move faster while aiming.

: Costs 12 Fragments. Move faster while aiming. Faster And Faster: Costs 20 Fragments. Hold the fire button to activate auto-fire mode. This significantly increases the rate of fire.

The Pump-Action Shotgun is an incredible weapon. Save some Fragments for this killer weapon in the late-game. You’ll be able to use it for the final chapter and while exploring the world before the end-game.