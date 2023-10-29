Alan Wake 2: How To Solve All Nursery Rhymes | Watery

Put on your Alan Wake 2 wading boots because we’re solving all the Nursery Rhymes in Watery. The town of Watery is your second major location playing as Saga. This small, derelict town is where you’ll find a mysterious Trailer Park, a ridiculous Coffee Theme Park and a lot of creepy woods.

Like other locations, you’ll only be able to find all the Nursery Rhyme puzzles after completing the Overlap and lowering the water levels. Flooding has covered all the maps in Alan Wake 2, and some areas of Watery are also blocked by locks. We’ll explain how to reach each one with the guides below.

Trail Test Site

Follow the trail north from Downtown Watery. Before reaching the large area, you can follow an optional path to the right leading to the ledge where a Taken tries to ambush you. There’s a Nursery Rhyme Puzzle here.

Moose & Deer Doll: Located right next to the Test Site on the equipment.

SOLUTION :

: Place the Moose Doll on the Tree Symbol.

Leaving the area, you’ll encounter a Moose Statue. There’s a Coffee Mug Charm. Like the previous one, this one will break if you die. After shattering, it will protect you from death.

Radio Tower Test Site

North of the Watery Hunting Shack Break Room, you’ll find a sign pointing up the hill toward a picnic spot. Go up and look south of the Radio Tower to find this Nursery Rhyme puzzle.

You’ll need the Deer Doll, located at the previous Nursery Rhyme location.

SOLUTION :

: Place the Deer Doll on the House Symbol.

Follow the deer that appears behind you. It leads into the clearing near the Radio Tower. There are two Taken Wolves guarding the corpse. When the area is safe, collect the Deer Charm. It increases resilience against being staggered or interrupted.

Lighthouse Test Site

Found in the southwest of Watery, there’s a lighthouse on the tall hill south of Coffee World. You’ll find it on the cliff to the right of the lighthouse itself.

Mother Doll, Trickster Doll & Wise Elder Doll: Find all three dolls on the stairs leading to the front door of the lighthouse.

SOLUTION :

: Place the Trickster Doll on the Water / Waves Symbol.

Place the Wise Elder on the Eye Symbol.

Complete the ritual, and something will change but it isn’t very clear. Look down at the shore directly below the test site. There’s a small boat crashed on the beach. Go down to the base of the hill, to the right of the temporary bridge, to enter the water and collect the Lighthouse Charm. This causes you to heal more when you enter Safe Havens.

Downtown Test Site

After collecting the Screwdriver as part of the main story, return to Downtown Watery. Behind Suomi Hall, break the trailer lock with the Screwdriver to access a hidden Nursery Rhyme.

Maiden Doll: Collect the Maiden Doll from the kitchen of the trailer.

You’ll also need the Trickster Doll from the Lighthouse Test Site.

SOLUTION : Place the Maiden Doll on the House Symbol.

: Place the Maiden Doll on the House Symbol. Place the Trickster Doll on the Jewelry Symbol.

Check outside on the open mailbox. There’s another Coffee Mug Charm you can collect after successfully solving the puzzle.

Lighthouse Trailer Park Test Site

After entering the Overlap in Watery, the water levels will go down everywhere. Go to the far south of the Lighthouse Trailer Park and look on the newly uncovered dock. There’s a Test Site here.

Child Doll : Found on the green bench at the dock entrance.

: Found on the green bench at the dock entrance. Bear Doll: In the Fish Cleaning Station area to the left of the dock entrance.

You’ll also need the Wise Elder Doll at the Lighthouse Test Site.

SOLUTION :

: Place the Bear Doll on the Candy Symbol.

Place the Wise Elder Doll on the Water / Waves Symbol.

Once the puzzle is solved, you’ll find a trail of fish leading back to the Fish Cleaning Station. Follow them — and be prepared for an ambush. Two Taken and a Brute Taken will appear and attack Saga as you leave the dock. There’s a Coffee World Charm on the station. This increases the quality and quantity of resources that spawn.

Coffee World Test Site

With the water levels receded, return to Coffee World. Go to Latte Lagoon to find a new Test Site on the dock.

You’ll need the Trickster, Deer and Moose Dolls before this riddle can be completed.

SOLUTION :

: Place the Trickster Doll on the Jewelry Symbol.

Place the Moose Doll on the Water / Wave Symbol.

Place the Deer Doll on the Boat Symbol.

After solving the puzzle, a single boat will float toward the dock carrying the Mr. Drippy Charm. When equipped, this charm causes you to deal more damage when you’re low on health.

Ranger Cabin Test Site

Found in the far northwest corner of the map, in the revealed Ranger Cabin after the flooding has receded. Check the backyard. You’ll also need the Screwdriver to break open the lock.

You’ll need the Maiden Doll and the Bear Doll from a previous Test Site to complete this puzzle.

Monster Doll: Located on the dressed in the second-floor bedroom of the Ranger Cabin. This is the same room with the bed covered in roses. This isn’t used in this puzzle, but you’ll need to get it.

SOLUTION :

: Place the Maiden Doll on the Tree Symbol.

Place the Bear Doll on the Heart Symbol.

Go upstairs to the bedroom where we found the Monster Doll. You’ll now find an FBC Charm on the bed. This charm causes you to deal more damage when undetected.

Locked Lighthouse Trailer Park Test Site

Located in the locked trailer in the Lighthouse Trailer Park. Return after acquiring the Boltcutters key item during Return 5.

To solve this puzzle, you’ll need to acquire the Wise Elder Doll and the Deer Doll at separate test site locations.

SOLUTION :

: Place the Wise Elder Doll on the Eye Symbol.

Place the Deer Doll on the Heart Symbol.

Turn around to encounter a Taken Cultist behind you. Take him out to find an extremely strange new Doll and the Deerfest Charm. This charm increases time before Darkness Shields regenerate on enemies.