Alan Wake 2: How To Get The Rifle

One of the most powerful weapons in the game is also very easy to miss. Learn how to get the Rifle in Alan Wake 2 and solve the puzzle of the missing doorknob. To get the Rifle — a powerful 5-shot weapon that’s extremely accurate and effective against even the most powerful Taken creatures — you’ll need to find a missing doorknob. This door is so innocuous, and the area it’s located is so tense, you can very easily walk right by it without noticing. There is also a clue to the Rifle’s location in an e-mail that’s also incredibly easy to miss.

All this adds up to a weapon you can miss but really shouldn’t. The Rifle is a staple of the Alan Wake series — a favorite gun in the original game, even if Alan doesn’t get his hands on it here. Instead, Saga will wield the power of the Rifle. With a few upgrades, this gun can become immensely strong. And even if you do miss it, you can revisit the location it is found in Chapter 5.

How To Get The Rifle

During the events of Return 5: Old Gods, Saga will visit the Wellness Center in Bright Falls. Partially through, you’ll need to unlock the doors in the Security Room. Near the Security Room, you’ll also encounter another weapon pickup. You’ll find the Rifle weapon in the Workshop near the Security Room. But the door is locked.

Rifle Location : The Rifle is found in the Workshop of the Wellness Center. The door is missing a knob, so you won't be able to get inside.

: The Rifle is found in the Workshop of the Wellness Center. The door is missing a knob, so you won’t be able to get inside. This room is near the Security Room and is only accessible after you unlock all the doors in the center during the main story path. After unlocking the security doors, go to Ward Reception and enter the Staff Lounge . From the Lounge, enter the Front Desk booth. That’s where you’ll find the Doorknob item.

and enter the . From the Lounge, enter the Front Desk booth. That’s where you’ll find the item. Take the knob to the Workshop on the map to unlock it and collect the Rifle.

Finding the Rifle can be especially difficult and is easy to miss. If you’re trying to find it on your own, you’ll only find a clue on the Security Computer. On the computer, tab over to the e-mails and read them to learn someone has taken the guard’s workshop doorknob. She gives a cryptic clue. The ‘glass box with flowers’ is right in the Ward Reception area.

The Rifle is a powerful, accurate and slow-to-fire weapon. Ammo is rare but valuable. You’ll find your first ammo in the Dining Hall / Kitchen. Each shot packs a punch, and like other weapons you’ll be able to upgrade it.

Rifle Upgrades :

: Feedback Loop : Costs 12 Fragments. Consecutive successful hits will significantly reduce the time between shots.

: Costs 12 Fragments. Consecutive successful hits will significantly reduce the time between shots. Kill Shot : Costs 15 Fragments. Stand still to enter an improved focus mode. This mode grants perfect accuracy and pulls shots toward enemy weak spots, dealing increased damage.

: Costs 15 Fragments. Stand still to enter an improved focus mode. This mode grants perfect accuracy and pulls shots toward enemy weak spots, dealing increased damage. Way Home: Costs 18 Fragments. Bullets penetrate the enemy’s Darkness Shield.

I recommend Feedback Loot for quickly firing multiple shots, but even a power like Way Home can be helpful when dealing with annoying enemies that just won’t let you remove their Darkness Shields. Whatever you choose, this weapon quickly replaced the Crossbow as my accurate gun of choice.