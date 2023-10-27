Alan Wake 2: How To Find All Cult Stashes | Cauldron Lake

Collect extra ammo, batteries and healing items with valuable cult stash locations in Alan Wake 2. The sequel is a serious survival-horror experience, you’ll have limited ammo and items while exploring areas teeming with deadly enemies. If you want to live, you’ll want all the extra items you can get your hands on. And these helpful stashes are packed. Cult Stashes are fun little collectible treasure chests with a unique puzzle for each chest. And the first stashes you’ll encounter are all in the Cauldron Lake map.

It isn’t enough to just find the stash locations, you’ll also need to solve the puzzles. We’ll help with that, breaking down exactly what you need to know to open each valuable container. Some of these containers even include powerful permanent upgrades like inventory enhancements. Each inventory upgrade adds +5 slots to your total inventory space. Unbelievably useful. As you progress in the game, you’ll need all the extra slots you can get.

All Cult Stash Locations | Cauldron Lake

Cult Stashes are a type of collectible chest that contain useful items and sometimes even permanent upgrades. Each stash has a different small puzzle you’ll need to solve to unlock. Some have Simon Sez keypads, others require exploring the environment to get the correct code combination.

Sometimes you’ll need to find keys. Whatever the case, we’ll explain where to find each one and how to solve their puzzle so you can claim the rewards inside. There are 5 Stashes in the Cauldron Lake map.

Stash #1: At the Cauldron Lake Shore, find a stash on the secluded beach in the south of the map. You’ll pass right by the entrance when reaching the larger beach. Copy the lights that appear to get your reward. This stash contains a permanent upgrade to your inventory.

Stash #2: In the Streamside area, go to the stream shore. There’s a locked stash with a code. Input the code [5-6-8] to unlock. There’s a puzzle that involves finding the numbers on rocks and trees. Add (or subtract) the numbers that appear on the rocks / tree to get the three numbers we need. It isn’t clear which rocks are in which order, so after experimentation, we figured out the code is [5-6-8].

Stash #3: Collect the Streamside Stash Key from the secret spot marked with yellow neon signs that only appear under your flashlight. The key is found in the Crow’s Foot Hills area just west of the Witch Sign. The stash is located nearby, in the Crow’s Foot Hills area. Find it to the north of the key.

Stash #4: Found south of the Murder Site. There’s an old trailer with the stash out front. To solve the puzzle, remember the symbols in the trailer. Look for the symbols in this order. [Bathroom Mirror – Fridge – Bed].

Stash #5: Unknown. Check back soon for new updates!