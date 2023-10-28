Alan Wake 2: How To Get All Words of Power | Dark Place & Subway

Instead of finding Manuscript Fragments for upgrades, the eponymous character will need to find Words of Power in Alan Wake 2. These Words of Power locations allow Alan to upgrade himself in multiple different special character trees. Each upgrade increases his strength in a different way — you can deal more damage, enhance your health, or make your weapons more powerful. It all depends on those Words of Power.

Words of Power are located on each map — including sub-areas that Alan Wake will have to traverse. To find them all, check out the locations below. We’ve marked map locations for the first two areas of the Alan Wake campaign. This covers the New York Streets (Dark Place) and the Subway maps.

More Alan Wake 2 guides:

Sawed-Off Shotgun Location | Cauldron Lake Cult Stashes | Cauldron Lake Lunchboxes | Cauldron Lake Nursery Rhymes

Words of Power Locations | Dark Place

Words of Power are special upgrade points that can be spent in the matching upgrade tree in the Writing Room. To get Words of Power, focus your flashlight on a glowing circle of words. These are often hidden in hard-to-spot locations. Look for bright yellow pointers to lead you to them.

Word Of Power (Fix): Street Map – In the Alley, look for the yellow markers that appear after using the Light Shift. It leads into a hallway. Before leaving, look above the doorway to spot the first word.

Word of Power (Lamp): Street Map – On the rooftops in the northeast of the map, spot this word of power south of the Break Room save point.

Word of Power (Gun): Street Map – In the northeast, you’ll need to traverse the rooftops to reach the opposite side of the alley. Under the bright light, Light Shift to remove the barrier from the building hallway.

Word of Power (Action): Street Map – In the east, go to Draft Street. Go to the southernmost spot, then look north and up at the bottom of the raised rail line.

Word of Power (War): Street Map – In the same alley as the previous Gun Word. Climb the ladder to the upper level and enter the rooftop with a row of air conditioner units. On the floor behind the first unit, you’ll find this word.

Word of Power (Fix): Street Map – To the left of the Talk Show Studio entrance, behind some trash cans.

Words of Power Locations | Subway

To get all Words of Power marked on your map, find the Subway Map after lowering the water level with the Light Shift near the Collapsed Tunnel. This leads to an old passage with a door on the right. Follow the humming to find Sheriff Breaker’s location. He’s mapped out all the locations.

Word of Power (Aid): Subway – Next to the Subway Breakroom on the Main Tunnel. Go to the opposite wall to find the yellow neon markers and follow them to spot the wall.

Word of Power (Lamp): Subway – In the west of the Main Tunnel. Look in the maintenance room near the Light Shift. It’s behind the metal shelf.

Word of Power (Gun): Subway – In the Caldera Street Station Platform, go to the right and look inside the subway train window from the platform. Shine the flashlight in to see this word.

Word of Power (War): Subway – In the Derailed Train Tunnel, go north and look in the left tunnel for a pointer. It’ll show you to look at the right ceiling at the north end of the Derailed Train.

Word of Power (Action): Subway – After leaving the Derailed Train Scene, take a ladder down. Go around the corner and shoot through the board to reveal this hidden word.

Word of Power (Fix): Subway – Entering the Abandoned Station, look on the wall above the booth through the entrance gate.

Word of Power (Lamp): Subway – At the Shrine Street Station, past the Light Shift puzzle, go left and look on the left wall in the flooded section of tunnel. This is an easy-to-miss one.

Word of Power (Gun): Subway – In the Shrine Street Station, progress through the open subway train car. After exiting, turn left to spot this one.

Word of Power (Action): Subway – Leaving Shrine Street Station, you’ll need to move through a room to the left of the blocked gate. The word of power is against the back wall. You practically can’t miss it.

Alan Wake 2_20231027211254

Word of Power (Fix): Subway – At the last Break Room, when leaving, turn right and look through the metal gate. There’s a hidden word behind the barrier.

And that’s all the Words of Power in the first two areas of the Alan Wake campaign — titled Initiation. These are all found in Initiation 2.