Alan Wake 2: How To Solve The Father Doll Nursery Rhyme

Learn how to solve the Father Doll Nursery Rhyme and unlock the ‘I’ll Find You‘ and ‘Shift In Reality‘ achievements / trophies with this secret guide. The Father Doll is the final Doll you’ll unlock for completing the rest of the Nursery Rhyme locations in Bright Falls, Cauldron Lake and Watery. There’s one last puzzle to solve, and it is by far the hardest. If you’re as stumped as we were, here’s the solution.

The Nursery Rhyme Case is already creepy, but the final puzzle is the strangest — you’ll need to place five Dolls all around the Witchfinder’s House. A repeating message will give you clues, but it won’t give you all the clues you really need to figure this one out. After lots of trial and error, we managed to put together a solution. Here’s where to place each doll to finally complete one of the trickiest cases in Alan Wake 2.

Witchfinder’s Station | Father Doll Puzzle Solution

The Father Doll is the secret final Doll for the Nursery Rhymes case. Acquire it by completing all other Nursery Rhymes available in Bright Falls, Watery and Cauldron Lake. There will be one final Nursery Rhyme on Cauldron Lake — so finish the other two locations first. Once you finish, an FBC Case will appear next to your reward. The case contains the Father Doll. Collect the Father Doll to unlock the ‘I’ll Find You‘ achievement / trophy.

How To Get The Father Doll: Complete all Nursery Rhymes and the Father Doll will appear in a case. For us, the final case was the locked Lighthouse Trailer Park test site.

Next, you’ll need to solve one final puzzle in Cauldron Lake. The case states to keep the doll away from the Witchfinder’s Station. Let’s bring it to the cabin.

How To Solve The Father Doll Nursery Rhyme : Take the Father Doll to the Witchfinder’s Station in Streamside, the west area of the Cauldron Lake map. Inside the Witchfinder’s Station, you’ll hear a nursery rhyme over the radio. You’ll need to place dolls at multiple locations around the house.

: Take the Father Doll to the in Streamside, the west area of the map. Inside the Witchfinder’s Station, you’ll hear a nursery rhyme over the radio. You’ll need to place dolls at multiple locations around the house. Place the Father Doll on the Eye Symbol.

on the Symbol. Place the Hero Doll on the Sun Symbol.

on the Symbol. Place the Mother Doll on the Heart Symbol.

on the Symbol. Place the Trickster Doll on the Water / Waves Symbol.

on the Symbol. Place the Child Doll on the Hatching Egg Symbol.

After placing all the Dolls, you’ll get a message on the radio on the first floor. Talk to the radio until the person you’re communicating with disappears. Collect your reward by flashlight boosting the dark presence spot, and you’ll also unlock the ‘Shift In Reality‘ achievement / trophy.