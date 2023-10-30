Alan Wake 2: How To Get All Cult Stashes | Bright Falls

Complete your Alan Wake 2 treasure hunt with the Cult Stash locations in Bright Falls. The Bright Falls area only becomes fully available to explore in Chapter 5 of Saga’s story. At that point, you’ll be free to run around the Bunker Woods region to the west of Downtown. This whole area is a complicated series of walkways guarded by Taken monsters. You’ll need to be prepared before exploring thoroughly — and if you just want to reach each Cult Stash, here are the locations you’ll want to check first.

Finding the Cult Stashes isn’t nearly as annoying as solving them. We’ll also detail the full solutions for each Cult Stash.

More Alan Wake 2 guides:

All Cult Stash Locations | Bright Falls

Stash #1: Found out front of the Elderwood Palace Lodge. Look to the left of the front door. This stash and others are only available during Return 4 of Saga’s story. This is another ‘Simon Sez’ puzzle. Copy the lights or press [Restart] to try again.

Stash #2: In Bunker Woods, northwest of the Break Room Shack. Up the path, look behind the big rocks along the northern edge of the map to find this stash. This is another ‘Simon Sez’ puzzle. Complete it to unlock the stash.

Stash #3: Follow the path toward the Ranger Cabin to locate a Stash in the back of an abandoned pickup truck. This is another math puzzle. Here’s the number we came up with.

Input the code [1-7-7].

Stash #4: South of the Wellness Center. From the main path, take a left on the dirt to find an optional road. This area and the rest of the stashes are only available after completing the Valhalla Nursing Home Overlap.

To open the stash, you’ll need to find the key. To find the key, follow the blue signs stuck in the ground and ignore the yellow neon signs. Those signs will send you the wrong way.

Stash #5: To the east of the southwest Bunker Woods Break Room shack. In the forest clearing area. Follow the yellow neon lights to find the three symbols. The three symbols for the code are:

[Horizontal Triangles Pointing Left & Right]

[Horizontal Triangles Pointing Down]

[Hourglass Triangles Pointing Up & Down]

Stash #6: Located in south Bunker Woods, to the northwest of the Ranger Station. Look on the tall rocky hill above the station. The key is located on the ground on the north side of the Ranger Station, next to the stone chimney.

Stash #7: At the Downtown docks. Once you return to Bright Falls after completing the Valhalla Nursing Home, you’ll be able to open the locked gate. Use the Boltcutters to enter the shack and find this stash. Like a previous stash, there’s a picture showing a clue to the combination for the lock.

Input the code [ 6-9-7 ]. This case contains an Inventory Upgrade.

]. This case contains an Inventory Upgrade. To solve, look for the numbers pasted to the wooden poles sticking out of the water.

Stash #8: In Bright Falls is located in the locked lot between the Sheriff’s Station and the Oh Deer Diner. Use the Boltcutters to get inside. The note includes clues where to find different cult symbols. To get the numbers, look at the ground near park’s trash can, inside the gazebo, and on the satellite dish.



Input the code:

[Two Horizontal Triangles Pointing Up]

[Horizontal Inverted Hourglass / Diamond]

[Two Vertical Triangles Pointing Up]

Stash #9: Locked in the Evidence Room in the basement of the Sheriff’s Station. Returning to this area after completing the Bright Falls Overlap, you’ll have the Boltcutters needed to get inside the lock-up. There’s a puzzle note.

Input the code [1-4-6]

After completing all Stashes, you’ll get the [Lighthouse Key]. Go to the Lighthouse in Watery to find hidden Manuscript Pages and lots of ammo and other useful items.