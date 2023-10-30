Bungie Reportedly Cut Staff While Delaying Marathon & Destiny 2 DLC

We have been going through a few years now with Sony and Microsoft acquiring companies. While Microsoft had made a massive purchase with Activision Blizzard, one of the big companies Sony managed to land was Bungie. The developers behind Halo and Destiny are now under the control of Sony, and it looks like this studio is being downsized. Sony reportedly cut down the video game studio. Bloomberg made the announcement earlier today where author Jason Schreier noted that Bungie released an email alerting of a staff and team meeting.

According to their sources, it’s said that an undisclosed number of staffers were let go. So, while we don’t have the specific amount of staffers that were removed, it does look like this will push the game projects back for the team. It’s noted that the next DLC release for Destiny 2, The Final Shape, was pushed back from February to June 2024. That would mean this game would not be featured in the current fiscal year for Sony. However, that’s not the only project that was apparently pushed back.

It was also noted by Jason Schreier that Bungie had pushed Marathon back to 2025. If you don’t recall, Marathon initially released a science fiction FPS called Marathon in 1994. It was recently unveiled that Bungie was bringing out the game again for modern platforms, but details have been incredibly light. We don’t know just what to expect from this game, and it might mean we will go through 2024 without seeing anything new for the game.

With that said, there is a conflicting report from Insider Gaming that suggests Marathon was always internally set for 2025. So, it could mean that the delay is just further into the year. At any rate, it’s always disheartening to see some games get pushed back and staff to be downsized. We’ll have to continue to monitor the situation as Bungie did not provide a comment to Bloomberg upon request during their report.

Currently, Destiny 2 is the latest release from Bungie, which is still seeing content released. As mentioned, the latest upcoming DLC, The Final Shape, might be pushed back further into next year. However, if you haven’t started the game up, the base title is free to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.