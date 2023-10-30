Alan Wake 2: How To Find All Lunchboxes | Bright Falls

Get the last Lunchboxes in Alan Wake 2 with these map locations.

Become a true Alex Casey superfan in Alan Wake 2. Here’s where to find the last Lunchboxes in Bright Falls, the third major map Saga will need to explore in her campaign. This expansive area includes the Downtown, Bunker Woods and Valhalla Nursing Home area. You’ll also acquire the Boltcutters during Saga’s chapter — finally allowing you to access locked areas in all three maps. The woods are also one of the most dangerous locations for randomly spawning Taken. You might need these locations to get the last collectibles in your collection.

Alex Casey Lunchbox Locations | Bright Falls

Alex Casey Lunchboxes are special collectibles hidden in hard-to-find areas of the map. Each lunchbox contains a message and a collection of Manuscript Fragments. These Fragments are used to upgrade your weapons — from the Mind Place, you can spend fragments to purchase up to three upgrades for each weapon you find.

All Lunchboxes in Bright Falls can be collected after Return 5. You’ll need to complete the Bright Falls Overlap before you can fully explore the Bunker Woods area to the west. Only a few Lunchboxes are available before this.

Lunchbox #1: Contains x6 Fragments. Search the park in the southeast of downtown Bright Falls. Behind a tree near the east edge, you’ll find this lunchbox.

Lunchbox #2: Contains x7 Fragments. Travel west from the Bunker Woods Break Room until you reach a sign pointing to the Ranger Cabin and the Valhalla Nursing Home. Go down toward the Ranger Cabin to spot the colorful symbols that lead to a lunchbox.

Lunchbox #3: Contains. x8 Fragments. Found in the front Office of the Valhalla Nursing Home. When you enter the Manor, turn right to enter the room where the lunchbox is located. It’s on the surface to the left.

Lunchbox #4: Contains x9 Fragments. Located in the woods south of the Valhalla Nursing Home. This place becomes available after completing the Nursing Home Overlap. Use the Bolt Cutters to go south and find this in the first clearing along the main path.

Lunchbox #5: Contains x9 Fragments. On a hill just outside Billie’s Boat Yard, just to the southwest. There’s a tree and a manuscript page marking the spot.

Lunchbox #6: Contains x6 Fragments. Near the southwest beach of Bunker Woods. Go to the location marked on the map. This is the beach just northeast of the Ranger Station. It’s on the hill just off the beach.

Lunchbox #7: Contains x8 Fragments. Located on a hill directly north of the Bunker Woods Ranger Station. Check the map for the location — in the dark, this can be a tricky one to find.

Find all Fragments to unlock ‘Hidden By The Trees‘ achievement / trophies.

And that’s all the Lunchboxes in Alan Wake 2. Lunchboxes contain valuable Manuscript Fragments, so it’s important to find as many as you can. Manuscript Fragments are needed to upgrade weapons — and the only way to upgrade weapons is by finding hidden Lunchboxes.