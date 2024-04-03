Call of Duty Developers Are Protecting Against Boosted Ranked Play

A recent Twitter post straight from the official Call of Duty Updates account is letting players know that is it against their Security and Enforcement Policy to go any progression boosting. Activision is very against any cheating or hacking of COD, and the post goes onto say that they are taking action.

The developers have noticed that some boosting behavoir has been happening in both Modern Warfare 3 and also Warzone, saying they have detected accounts using progression boosting. In the post, they also added, “Additionally, we have placed a high priority on the integrity of our Ranked Play leaderboards by clearing them of the accounts in question.”

🛡 #MW3 #Warzone #TeamRICOCHET



Ranked Play progression boosting is in violation of the Call of Duty Security and Enforcement Policy. Ahead of the launch for Season 3, we have taken action against all detected accounts that engaged in any form of boosting behavior within our… — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) April 3, 2024

This is pleasing to many fans to see they are working hard to fix the issue and stop any of this behavior under control and for it to not be happening anymore with Call of Duty. In the post, they also mention that ahead of the update for Season 3, they took action to stop this issue. Players are also hoping that the developers will add more anti-cheatware, according to Insider Gaming.

While it won’t stop everything all together this is a good step in the right direction to get some of the issues taken care of that Call of Duty is experiencing in regards to Ranked play. Unfortunately, COD seems to have a lot of issues with hacking and cheating, which is something they are heavily trying to get under control.

As of right now, that is all the information we have regarding this issue, but hopefully it will all be worked out from here on out.