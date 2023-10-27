Alan Wake 2: How To Solve All Nursery Rhymes | Cauldron Lake

Get useful upgrade charms with these Nursery Rhyme puzzle solutions in Alan Wake 2. Early in the adventure, new character Saga Anderson will encounter strange test sites placed by the mysterious FBC agency — each one has multiple chalk drawings and dolls that can be placed.

The rhyme is your only clue on how to solve these weird problems. And they’re totally optional. You’ll have multiple chances to encounter these puzzles, but they become available as early as Return 2 — or Chapter 2. Before leaving the Cauldron Lake map, here’s where to find and how to solve all the Nursery Rhyme puzzles.

Nursery Rhymes Solutions | Cauldron Lake

There’s are several optional puzzles located in Cauldron Lake that you’ll first find in Streamside — the northwest area of Cauldron Lake. You can access this area during Return 2 before leaving the lake area with Alan Wake.

Near the bridge entrance, there’s a small picnic area with a drawing in the center. Read the note for a clue. Surrounding the note, there are five chalk drawings. We need to explore the area and collect items to place on these spots. This is one of three test sites. Each test site has certain arrangements.

NOTE : There’s a computer in the Witchfinder’s Station. Find the code on a yellow post-it note on the monitor.

: There’s a computer in the Witchfinder’s Station. Find the code on a yellow post-it note on the monitor. Computer Code: [2-5-4-7]

With the dolls, we can now begin solving the nursery rhymes by placing dolls on certain chalk drawings. Here’s where to find each Test Site and how to solve them.

Witchfinder’s Station Test Site

Located just outside the Witchfinder’s Station in the northeast.

Hero Doll : Found on the second floor of the Witchfinder’s Station. It’s on the floor near the play enclosure.

: Found on the second floor of the Witchfinder’s Station. It’s on the floor near the play enclosure. Wolf Doll: Right next to the Hero Doll.

SOLUTION :

: Place the Hero Doll on the Boat Symbol.

Place the Wolf Doll on the Tree Symbol.

Tracks will appear. Enter the house and go upstairs to collect the Coffee Mug Charm. This charm protects you from death once and breaks after use.

Streamside Test Site

The first site you’ll encounter when exploring Streamside in the northeast of the Cauldron Lake map.

Crow Doll: On the bench right behind the puzzle itself.

SOLUTION :

: Place the Crow Doll on the Sun Symbol.

A crow will appear and drop off the Hammer Charm. This causes attacks to stagger enemies more often.

Private Cabin Test Site

Located near the stream in the Streamside area. The test site is next to the locked cabin.

SOLUTION :

: For this puzzle, you’ll need to collect the Crow, Hero and Wolf Doll from the previous two sites.

Place the Wolf Doll on the House Symbol.

Place the Bird Doll on the Hatching Bird Symbol.

Place the Hero Doll on the Heart Symbol.

Solve the puzzle, then go to the small pond visible on the map, north of the Private Cabin. The tree house will have fallen and dropped the Kalevala Charm. This charm increases Hand Flare duration and area of effect.

