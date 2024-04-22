Tales of the Shire Previews Cozy World in First Official Trailer

The life-sim was first announced last September.

While some more recent Lord of the Rings games haven’t met fan expectations, the upcoming Tales of the Shire promises to put a new spin on games inspired by Tolkien’s works. Announced last September, the game’s first trailer was posted today, showing where players will be living as they craft their cozy Hobbit life in the town of Bywater.

Check out what to expect in the Shire in the trailer below:

Developed by Weta Workshop, the New Zealand-based special effects and prop company involved in the creation of the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films, Tales of the Shire will be published by Take-Two’s Private Division label.

“Unwind in the breathtaking pastures, visit the townsfolks’ local shops, or even enjoy second breakfast. Help bring the community together and achieve official village status by throwing the greatest Bywater Festival the Shire has ever seen,” the game’s official description reads.

The life-sim will be a step away from most other games revolving around Tolkien’s famous writings, inviting players to personalize their own Hobbit character and spend time decorating, cooking, fishing, gardening, and more.

“We’re excited to provide players with the opportunity to fulfill their fantasy of living their own humble Hobbit life in the Shire. Tales of the Shire brings a cosy new dimension to the way fans can experience Middle-earth, with plenty of wholesome, Hobbit-centric gameplay to win over newcomers to the genre,” said Kelly Tyson, head of product at Weta Workshop.

Tales of the Shire is expected to launch in the second half of 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.