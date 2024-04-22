Valheim Trailer Shows Off Ashlands Update

More content is coming to Valheim soon, and a new trailer for the Ashlands update is showing off new monsters, weapons, and the newly completed volcanic biome.

Check out the new trailer below:

“Ashlands will also bring an array of new building pieces to further reinforce settlements, as well as expand the cosmetic options that building enthusiasts have available,” the press release reads.

“Vikings will have to tackle a whole new combat challenge in the form of sieges that take place directly in Valheim’s open world. The Charred’s power can only be matched by dvergr ingenuity – in the Ashlands, players will gain access to siege weapons in the form of catapults and battering rams which they will need to protect and operate in order to breach the fortresses and vanquish the evil that awaits within.”

The update was first announced in December 2023, and while the Ashlands have been present in Valheim since the game’s release, it has remained incomplete until now. The southern area of the map will now be packed with content, giving players a reason to return to the game.

The developer has released a preparation guide for players before jumping into the content, which is still in the Public Test phase.

“Please keep in mind that this is still the Public Test version, and that there will possibly be several patches to fix bugs and improve the balance of the game before this update is released to the Live version of the game. Your feedback during this testing period is highly appreciated, so please tell us what you think,” the post reads.

Valheim is available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.