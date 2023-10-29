Alan Wake 2: How To Solve All Nursery Rhymes | Bright Falls

The final optional puzzles of Alan Wake 2 are the Nursery Rhymes in Bright Falls. The town is the center of the narrative, but you’ll only arrive at this location during Chapter 5 — and even then, you’ll need to complete a major story area. The Bunker Woods is where you’ll find all four of the missing Test Sites in this map. Below, we’ll explain where to find all four sites and how to solve them. Be prepared for tough Taken that’ll appear after solving these sinister Nursery Rhymes.

More Alan Wake 2 guides:

Sawed-Off Shotgun Location | Crossbow Location | Rifle Location | Cauldron Lake Cult Stashes | Cauldron Lake Lunchboxes | Watery Lunchboxes | Cauldron Lake Nursery Rhymes | Watery Nursery Rhymes | Final Nursery Rhyme | Dark Place & Subway Words of Power

Bunker Woods Test Site

Found north of the Break Room in Bunker Woods. From the save point, follow the road west until you can reach the top of the hill overlooking the shack.

To complete this riddle, you’ll need the Child Doll and the Mother Doll from previous Nursery Rhyme locations.

SOLUTION :

: Place the Mother Doll on the House Symbol.

Place the Child Doll on the Trees Symbol.

After solving the puzzle, follow the black gunk and lost toys down the hill path until you find a charm. Beware of a Taken Wolf that appears and attacks. The Lantern Charm adds one charge to Saga’s Flashlight.

Ranger Station Test Site

Located in the Ranger Station in the south of Bunker Woods. This area is only available after you complete the Valhalla Nursing Home Overlap and lower the water level. Use the Screwdriver to break open the lock and get inside.

To solve this puzzle, you’ll need to acquire the Child Doll and the Monster Doll from other Test Sites.

SOLUTION :

: Place the Child Doll on the House Symbol.

Place the Monster Doll on the Candy Symbol.

After solving the puzzle, look for black footprints at the front door. Follow them upstairs and onto the bed to find another Coffee Mug Charm.

South Bunker Woods Test Site

Found on the south beach, east of the Ranger Station. You’ll be able to collect it on your return trip through the area after the water levels are lowered.

To solve this puzzle, you’ll need the Child Doll, Monster Doll or Mother Doll. These are all found at different test sites.

SOLUTION :

: Place the Mother Doll on the Boat Symbol.

Place the Child Doll on the Jewelry Symbol.

Place the Monster Doll on the Water / Waves Symbol.

Nearby, powerful Taken will appear on the beach. You’ll also find a Valhalla Nursing Home Charm. This increases effectiveness of Painkillers and Trauma Pads.

Billie’s Boat Yard Test Site

Located right on the large dock of Billie’s Boat Yard, accessible after collecting the Bolt Cutters and lowering the water level in Bright Falls.

For this puzzle, you’ll need to acquire the Monster Doll and the Mother Doll from separate test sites.

SOLUTION :

: Place the Monster Doll on the Boat Symbol.

Place the Mother Doll on the Water / Waves Symbol.

Cultist Taken will spawn in the boat yard. Defeat them to find the Anchor Charm. This gives you a chance to stun enemies after using Flashlight Boost.