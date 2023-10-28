Alan Wake 2: How To Find All Lunchboxes | Watery

Continue to collect Manuscript Fragments for upgrading your weapons. Here’s where to find all the lunchboxes in Watery — the second major map of Alan Wake 2. Alex Casey Lunchboxes are those rare collectibles you’ll want to track down to unlock valuable weapon enhancements. Each gun has three perks you can purchase by spending fragments. Each lunchbox has a different number of fragments, but by this point in the story, you’ll usually get about 7-9 fragments per lunchbox. Potentially, you’ll be able to buy an upgrade after finding just two of these secrets.

And there are six total to find in the Watery region. This massive map covers multiple smaller sub-areas that are absolutely crawling with creepy Taken. You’ll need to explore the forests of Watery, a sprawling amusement park called Coffee World, a mechanic’s shop, trailer park and lighthouse hill. Just remember to look for multicolored rocks and symbols hanging from trees. Those will always lead you to lunchboxes.

More Alan Wake 2 guides:

Sawed-Off Shotgun Location | Cauldron Lake Cult Stashes | Cauldron Lake Lunchboxes | Cauldron Lake Nursery Rhymes

Alex Casey Lunchbox Locations | Watery

Alex Casey Lunchboxes are special collectibles hidden in hard-to-find areas of the map. Each lunchbox contains a message and a collection of Manuscript Fragments. These Fragments are used to upgrade your weapons — from the Mind Place, you can spend fragments to purchase up to three upgrades for each weapon you find.

All Lunchboxes in Watery can be collected after arriving in Watery. There are no story barriers keeping you from accessing any of the Lunchboxes in this map.

Lunchbox #1: Contains x7 Fragments. Located in the far north of Watery, on the ledge north of the Radio Tower. Look for the hanging colorful symbols — they’ll lead you to the lunchbox on the ridge.

Lunchbox #2: Contains x5 Fragments. On the path toward Coffee World, there’s a road leading to a ridge above the Ranger Station. Go to this small camping site to get the next lunchbox.

Lunchbox #3: Contains x9 Fragments. Located at the front entrance of Coffee World. Look in the right side of the archway to spot this hidden box.

Lunchbox #4: Contains x6 Fragments. Found at the Kalevala Knights Workshop. Exit Coffee World and use the main road to enter the building. To the right of the building, look near the boats for this hidden lunchbox.

Lunchbox #5: Contains x7 Fragments. Located in the northwest corner of the Lighthouse Trailer Park. Find it next to the fence in the corner of the park.

Lunchbox #6: Contains x9 Fragments. Found right next to the Watery Lighthouse Break Room. To the left of the Break Room, look on the cliff. That’ll cover all six Lunchboxes in this map.

And that’s all the Lunchboxes in Watery. This is an easy hunt — and you’ll need those fragments to upgrade the new Crossbow.