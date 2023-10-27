Alan Wake 2: How To Find All Lunchboxes | Cauldron Lake

Collect all the Alex Casey Lunchboxes in Cauldron Lake with these Alan Wake 2 collectible locations. Your first major area to explore is Cauldron Lake, the location where the investigation into a series of strange murders has begun. While checking out the park, you’ll encounter strange lunchboxes in hidden locations. Each lunchbox contains Manuscript Fragments — a hard-to-find resource used to upgrade weapons. Finding these lunchboxes will make your survival-horror adventure easier, so we’re going to show you where to find each one.

The Alex Casey Lunchboxes are references to the hardboiled detective character written by the in-game Alan Wake. Each lunchbox is left by the Cultists of the Tree and includes a strange note to whoever opens them. The boxes are usually hidden in hard-to-find locations, tucked away in corners of the map you won’t normally explore. And they’re worth tracking down. You’ll need the fragments they drop for weapon upgrades.

More Alan Wake 2 guides:

Sawed-Off Shotgun Location

Alex Casey Lunchbox Locations | Cauldron Lake

Alex Casey Lunchboxes are special collectibles hidden in hard-to-find areas of the map. Each lunchbox contains a message and a collection of Manuscript Fragments. These Fragments are used to upgrade your weapons — from the Mind Place, you can spend fragments to purchase up to three upgrades for each weapon you find.

All Lunchboxes in Cauldron Lake can be collected after defeating Nightingale. Before leaving the Cauldron Lake map with Alan Wake, stop and explore to collect them all.

Lunchbox #1: Contains x2 Fragments. At the FBC Station marked on the map. This is the ‘shortcut’ trail connecting the body location with the Parking Lot.

Lunchbox #2: Contains x1 Fragment. Near the Witch’s Hut. Cross the bridge going west. It’s at the abandoned camp site. Look around the corner to find it.

Lunchbox #3: Contains x9 Fragments. Found to the east of the Witchfinder’s Station in the northwest of the map. Going behind the house, you’ll spot it.

Lunchbox #4: Contains x9 Fragments. From the Private Cabin in the northwest of Cauldron Lake, follow the water east and then north. Check the map for the exact location.

Lunchbox #5: Contains x2 Fragments. In the center-north of the map. Following the road, from the Witch’s Hut save room, going north along the waterfall, look left for an easy-to-miss trail marked by a hiking signpost.

Lunchbox #6: Contains x1 Fragment. Located north of the General Store. From the General Store, travel north up the road to the blocked red area. This is a dead end that you never need to go to.

Lunchbox #7: Contains x3 Fragments. Located at an abandoned campsite southwest of the General Store. South of the General Store, you’ll find an old trailer. West of that is a path that leads to the campsite.

Lunchbox #8: Unknown. Check back soon for updates!