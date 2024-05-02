Dead by Daylight Anniversary Event Teased in New Roadmap

Nicolas Cage is returning to the horror game too.

Over the past few weeks, Dead by Daylight players have seen some issues in the long-running asymmetrical survival horror game. A new game engine has caused some irritating strobing effects that could harm some players. Luckily, a new patch has fixed the issue, and the dev team has revealed the game’s May roadmap, which includes an eighth-anniversary event.

Check out an image of the roadmap below:

If the image is tough to read, the full roadmap includes:

May 2nd – Aftermath Collection; May 9th Visions of the Future Collection; May 16th – 23 Chaos Shuffle modifier Week 2: May 14th Broadcast; May 14th – 20th Before the Masquerade Week 1; May 14th Player Test Build; May 14th Nicolas Cage Collection & Endless Hunt Pack

May 14th Broadcast; May 14th – 20th Before the Masquerade Week 1; May 14th Player Test Build; May 14th Nicolas Cage Collection & Endless Hunt Pack Week 3: May 21st Forgotten Garden Collection; May 21st – 28th Before the Masquerade Week 2

May 21st Forgotten Garden Collection; May 21st – 28th Before the Masquerade Week 2 Week 4: May 28th Cats & Dogs Collection; May 28th – June 4th Before the Masquerade Week 3

On May 14, Behaviour Interactive will host a live stream to celebrate the game’s eighth anniversary. This will showcase the many new outfits and rewards coming to the game in the coming weeks.

In April, the game introduced the My Little Oni event for April Fool’s Day, shrinking players down to microscopic size and forcing them to outrun their killer with the cards stacked against them.

Dead by Daylight has attracted more than 60 million players since it was first released for the PC in 2016. In 2017, the game made its way to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and was added to the Nintendo Switch library in 2019.

The new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S editions were released in November 2020 and players can also jump into the terrifying asymmetrical fun on iOS and Android devices.