Ubisoft Is Shutting Down 10 Games In January 2024

Video game titles that have an online component will have their days numbered eventually. These games require servers to keep the games active online. However, after so long, we do see video game companies opt to shut down some of these titles. As a result, you can expect these games to no longer be accessible for their online services. Instead, you’ll only get to enjoy these games offline. Today, we’re discovering that Ubisoft has some video game titles being decommissioned from their online services during the start of 2024.

A total of ten games will be removed from their online services. This list was unveiled directly from Ubisoft, which you can read more about right here. However, it’s worth noting that these games being removed from the subscription service are all older games. So, there is a chance you might have gotten your fill from their online services already. Otherwise, you might want to log on and enjoy the last couple of months their online services will be active. You can view the complete list of games being shut down online below.

Ubisoft Games Online Services Shutting Down

Assassin’s Creed II – Xbox 360

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – MAC

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD – PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Assassin’s Creed Revelations – PC

Ghost Recon Future Soldier – PC

Heroes of Might and Magic VI – PC

NCIS – PC

R.U.S.E – PC

Splinter Cell: Conviction – XBox 360

Trials Evolution – PC

These games are being decommissioned on January 25, 2024. So, you do have some time left to enjoy their online services before they are removed. According to the blog post from Ubisoft, the reason we’re seeing these games being removed is due to technology that has driven these services to become obsolete. Sometimes, the more modern server infrastructures are not accessible for older games, which might be the main reason for these games being removed.

Otherwise, there are several other aspects in which Ubisoft would remove a game from being accessible online. This includes costs to run a server, the dwindling number of active players, and even security concerns. Again, as mentioned earlier, the games that are being removed from Ubisoft this coming year are a bit on the older side. So, hopefully, there’s nothing featured here that might have actively hampered your gameplay experiences in the coming months. With that said, we’ll have to continue monitoring Ubisoft to see if any additional games are added to the list of titles set to be decommissioned next year.